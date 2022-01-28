"WTF is this s***!" - Twitter has mixed reaction to Jake Paul's diss track targeting Dana White

Jake Paul was able to release his diss track targeting Dana White on Friday morning as promised and the MMA world went berserk on social media.

Several fans and even a few pundits from the sport reacted in different ways on Twitter to the parody video uploaded to Paul's official YouTube channel.

'The Problem Child' not only targeted UFC president White on the diss track but also trolled the MMA promotion's top-tier superstars Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

A section of fans couldn't control their laughter after seeing the video, while others termed it boring. Combat sports journalist Chisanga Malata went a step further and listed out the notable stuff from the track:

"Jake Paul has released a Dana White ‘Diss Track’ Notable shots: 'First of all, Masvidal, you ain't rich. 50 fights for 5mill that ain't s**t'. 'All that little Stockton s**t is cool, but that lisp got me thinkin, Do you speak a different language?'"

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



Notable shots:



“First of all, Masvidal, you ain't rich. 50 fights for 5mill that ain't s**t.”



"All that little Stockton s**t is cool, but that lisp got me thinkin, Do you speak a different language?”



Jake Paul has released a Dana White ‘Diss Track’Notable shots:“First of all, Masvidal, you ain't rich. 50 fights for 5mill that ain't s**t.”"All that little Stockton s**t is cool, but that lisp got me thinkin, Do you speak a different language?” Jake Paul has released a Dana White ‘Diss Track’ 😳Notable shots:“First of all, Masvidal, you ain't rich. 50 fights for 5mill that ain't s**t.”"All that little Stockton s**t is cool, but that lisp got me thinkin, Do you speak a different language?” https://t.co/EmheAhBzlT

Here's how some of the folks on MMA Twitter reacted to Jake Paul's recent Dana White diss track:

Sean Naydin @SeanNaydin Me after seeing that Jake Paul diss track on Dana White Me after seeing that Jake Paul diss track on Dana White https://t.co/PHsKHGFbSZ

mk @sure_buddy11

I was laughing the whole time

RIP dana white

youtu.be/UycLZUh7Mhc Just watched the jake Paul's diss trackI was laughing the whole timeRIP dana white Just watched the jake Paul's diss track😂😂I was laughing the whole time😂😂😂😂😂😂RIP dana whiteyoutu.be/UycLZUh7Mhc https://t.co/A2SvvJ98re

Jonah @Zardawg Jake Paul is hilarious. Diss track 10/10 Jake Paul is hilarious. Diss track 10/10 https://t.co/p95Iz7xZ04

Michael Morgan @mikewhoatv Ugh, Jake Paul’s Dana White diss track is embarrassing. Pfffft, if he was hoping for a missile strike what was fired was a dud… Ugh, Jake Paul’s Dana White diss track is embarrassing. Pfffft, if he was hoping for a missile strike what was fired was a dud…https://t.co/xx8EFkm3cn

palizay.eth @derekpalizay



Guess we will stay focused on the more mature stuff he’s doing. That #JakePaul diss track was anticlimactic. Thought it was going to be a bit more intelligent but it’s just a childish anthem.Guess we will stay focused on the more mature stuff he’s doing. That #JakePaul diss track was anticlimactic. Thought it was going to be a bit more intelligent but it’s just a childish anthem.Guess we will stay focused on the more mature stuff he’s doing.

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA Dana White after watching Jake Paul's Diss track. Dana White after watching Jake Paul's Diss track. https://t.co/w6TIHsQCOb

BossMan @Flabmeistre Jake Paul diss track got 63k Views in an hour what an LLLLL Jake Paul diss track got 63k Views in an hour what an LLLLL https://t.co/XlCnerAtnw

Paul added in the caption of the video on YouTube that all the proceeds from the diss track will go to underpaid fighters in the UFC who get paid the $12,000 minimum salary.

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made a cameo in Jake Paul's diss track

Cris Cyborg left the UFC on bad terms with Dana White after failed contract negotiations back in 2019. She has openly taken digs at White multiple times in the past.

The Bellator women's featherweight titleholder has now taken it to the next level by joining forces with Jake Paul on the diss track.

She can be seen at the start of the video where an actor impersonating Dana White negotiates her UFC deal in an authoritative manner, stripping her of all the benefits in the process.

Cris Cyborg called for a rematch with current UFC women's 145-pound champ Amanda Nunes. However, White and his team decided not to renew her contract.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nunes won the first encounter between the pair in 51 seconds at UFC 232. As long as White runs the company, it's unlikely that Cyborg will return.

Edited by Aziel Karthak