"Two certified gunslingers" - Fans rejoice as UFC books welterweight banger for Mexico card

The UFC Mexico Noche fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by the women's flyweight title clash between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, now has another worthy addition.

As per reports, a welterweight match-up between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez has been added to the Fight Night. The news of the addition was recently posted on Twitter by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff.

Suffice it to say fight fans are elated by the addition, with many flooding Dorff's comment section to show their approval.

@BestFightPicks on Twitter shared his amusement with the match-up as they wrote:

"This is exactly that type of fight to put on a Mexico card. Two certified gunslingers."

Unable to contain the excitement @AverageAFPod wrote:

"F**k yeah, stoked for this one."

Twitter user @MikesMMAPicks predicted that the fight might end in a knockout:

"Someone may hit the canvas."

A concerned superfan @kevingoodson21 lamented:

"Damn. Really hate 1 of these guys has to take another L. Guess I got D Rod."

Another netizen @Empire8x wrote:

"This matchup between Daniel Rodriguez and Santiago Ponzinibbio at #NocheUFC on September 16th is a definite banger! Can't wait to witness the fireworks in the Octagon."

In a wishful comment, @KodyMatchmaking wrote:

"Great fight. I see D-Rod outworking Ponzi on the feet and getting the UD."

Another happy fan, @martin_party, wrote:

"This is legit a Banger Alert. Big for either with a win."

@AlexJ_Daugherty wrote:

"This card is gold."

Santiago Ponzinibbio superfan @Mr_Penefancilo wrote:

"Banger, but I don’t see Santiago winning, and I don’t like that."

Image courtesy @BestFightPicks on Twitter

UFC Mexico noche: Some noteworthy fights to look out for

Apart from the highly anticipated women's flyweight title rematch between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, the Fight Night event also features several other high-profile matchups.

The co-main event will feature surging welterweight contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kelvin Gastelum.

The 'Nomad' sports an undefeated record of 17-0, with his latest win coming via submission against Geoff Neal at UFC 285. In contrast, Gastelum is 2-3 in his last five.

In the middleweight division, the No. 15 ranked contender Chris Curtis will take on Anthony Hernandez. Up-and-coming flyweight contender Lupita Godinez will also take on Sam Hughes at the event.

A flyweight bout between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda has also been confirmed.