“Two effing warriors” - Fans couldn’t get enough of the insanity between Jonathan Haggerty, Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo delivered one of the most insane back-and-forth wars in ONE Championship history.

The legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok played host to Haggerty’s first ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title defense 10 months after his shocking KO against Thai legend Nong-O Hama. This time, ‘The General’ was tasked with taking out Felipe Lobo, a Brazilian knockout artist with an upset on his mind.

Lobo damn near pulled it off, knocking down Haggerty in the opening round following a barrage of strikes in the waning moments. However, that would only motivate the defending champ to bounce back in the second, giving fight fans one of the most insane three-minute rounds in Muay Thai history.

“Was this the MOST insane round in Muay Thai you’ve witnessed? 🤯”

Fans went crazy while discussing the instant classic in the comments section on Instagram, writing:

“What a banger! I thought both of these warriors could have gone down at any moment!”

“Two effing warriors! What a fight!!!!!! ❤️🔥”

“Went from Muay Thai to an absolute scrap 🫡”

“From the first knockdown, all caution went to the wind. Round 3 Lobo planted in the canvas, Haggerty takes the win. Incredible fight.”

“Yes! What a round! What a Fxxxking Fight 🔥🔥🔥”

“Damn respect he over came for a second and hung in there. Gave it his last drop”

Jonathan Haggerty is in no rush to choose his next opponent

With a long line of potential challengers lining up, including Superlek Kiatmoo9, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nico Carrillo, and Hiroki Akimoto, Jonathan Haggerty — who also reigns as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion — is content to sit back and let them argue among themselves while he enjoys being a two-sport king under the ONE banner.

“I’m happy to fight anyone but at this moment in time, it’s back to the drawing board. Forget everyone, I’m a champ-champ and they could all wait in line, and they could discuss it amongst themselves.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.