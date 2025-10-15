"Two legends and great role models" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares immense praise for Khabib Nurmagomedov and former Manchester United star

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a big soccer fan and has been present at many European games. The UFC legend retired from MMA a while back and now has more time on his hands to travel and attend matches.Recently, ‘The Eagle’ was spotted in Dubai with former Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The soccer star, at one time, was heralded as one of the best in the world. Pogba, who also represented France in the international scene, posted a picture of himself with Khabib.UFC legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk was quick to comment on the Instagram snap and added that the two are “legends and great role models.”Check out Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s comment below:Joanna Jedrzejczyk comments on Paul Pogba's caption (Image credit Instagram - @joannajedrzejczyk and @paulpogba)It wasn’t just Khabib who was present with the former Manchester United star. Islam Makhachev, who fights at UFC 322, was also pictured in Dubai. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMakhachev faces Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 for the welterweight crown. The Russian is a former UFC lightweight champion, but he vacated the belt to move up a division and challenge the champion Maddalena.When Khabib Nurmagomedov met two Manchester United legendsKhabib and Islam were at the UEFA Champions League final earlier this year when Paris Saint-Germain defeated Inter Milan.The pair have been seen at quite a few games, but Khabib seems to have done a lot of soccer traveling.In 2021, Khabib attended a Manchester United game. The Premier League side were facing rivals Everton at Old Trafford, and the UFC legend met a couple of big names.Khabib met Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo and spoke with them. ‘The Eagle’ shared what he learned from meeting the pair:&quot;Yesterday, we talked a little bit... It was an honor to talk with them before the match. It was very interesting for me, like how are they feeling, what energy, what are they doing before the match, like one night before the match, because I'm an athlete too and I have this feeling. It was very interesting (to know) how football players are feeling (before the match).&quot;Pogba left United after his contract ended in 2022 and joined Juventus before he was suspended due to a drug ban. He left the Italian giants after mutually agreeing on an exit. The Frenchman returned to football after serving his ban and now plays for Monaco.Ronaldo, on the other hand, left United to join Real Madrid. He is now playing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after a few years at Juventus and a stint at United.