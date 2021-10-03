"It was very interesting" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what he learned from his interaction with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba

Khabib Nurmagomedov met Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Everton yesterday. The former UFC superstar also watched the game from the stands at the iconic Old Trafford.

As an athlete like Ronaldo and Pogba, Khabib was intrigued to see how the Manchester United superstars felt one night before the game. That is precisely what 'The Eagle' learned from his meeting with the Red Devils duo.

"Yesterday, we talked a little bit... It was an honor to talk with them before the match. It was very interesting for me, like how are they feeling, what energy, what are they doing before the match, like one night before the match, because I'm an athlete too and I have this feeling. It was very interesting (to know) how football players are feeling (before the match)."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview with Manchester United, which was uploaded to his own YouTube channel, below:

This isn't the first time Khabib has interacted with Ronaldo. In fact, he shares a cordial relationship with the Manchester United talisman. The Russian has also repeatedly mentioned that he considers Ronaldo the best footballer on the planet.

Following Ronaldo's shocking move to Manchester United, 'The Eagle' revealed the Portuguese superstar had told him about his move to the EPL a month prior.

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about Manchester United's influence on football

Khabib Nurmagomedov is an avid football fan. Although he has been a perennial supporter of Spanish giants Real Madrid, 'The Eagle' doesn't shy away from acknowledging Manchester United's influence on the beautiful game.

"Manchester United have a very big story. A lot of great players play here and I believe so they have the biggest fan base in the world. This is big history. This is one of the biggest parts of history in soccer. Without Manchester United, I don't know how football would have been like."

After bidding farewell to the sport of MMA, Khabib has made his presence known in the football world. In August this year, he reportedly signed a professional football contract with FC Legion Dynamo, a third-tier Russian football club based in his home of Dagestan.

Also Read

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov later made it clear that he doesn't plan on stepping onto the football field and becoming a professional footballer.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Harvey Leonard

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far