Two new fighters have been added in the new UFC 4 update for June 2021

Li Jingliang and Sodiq Yusuff are the latest additions to the UFC 4 roster, EA Sports UFC announced on Twitter.

Update 12.00 was released earlier today, with Jingliang and Yusuff making their debut in the highly popular game. Both fighters are considered among the brightest prospects in their respective divisions.

Jingliang, who competes in the 170-pound weight class, scored a highlight-reel knockout against the returning Santiago Ponzinibbio in his last fight. The huge win propelled him to the 11th spot in the welterweight rankings.

Yusuff managed to find a place in the UFC 4 roster despite losing to Arnold Allen in his previous fight. Before that, the 28-year-old featherweight was on an impressive six-fight win streak, with four of them coming in the UFC. He is currently ranked No.11 in the featherweight division.

Last month, EA Sports UFC added Dan Ige and Viviane Araujo in update 11.00. Apart from that, Francis Ngannou and Israel Adesanya have received a likeness update, which enhanced their looks in the game. Stamina cost was also increased in the same patch.

What are the other updates in UFC 4 patch notes (12.00)?

At the time of this writing, the official website of EA Sports UFC 4 is not updated with the full patch notes for patch 12.00. However, according to AOTF, there will be two more major updates in the gameplay: target update on collar tie attempts and stamina advantage requirement.

Fans have speculated that update 12.00 is the last update in UFC 4. The game's predecessor, UFC 3, stopped adding patch notes following update 11.

Some fans were also disappointed with the fact that there was no model update of Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian fighter won the UFC lightweight championship last month at UFC 262.

The likes of Islam Makhachev, Giga Chikadze, and Shane Burgos have also not been introduced in the game.

UFC 4 was released in August last year and featured Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal on the game's cover. Thanks to the improved gameplay and realistic graphics, the game received positive reviews upon its release.

