Francis Ngannou keeps his promise and brings heavyweight gold to Cameroon

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou beat former champion Stipe Miocic in dominant fashion at UFC 260. The Predator stunned the world en route to claiming the title.

When the two titans clashed for the first time at UFC 220, Ngannou was overwhelmed by Miocic's wrestling and fight IQ. Stipe Miocic earned a resounding unanimous decision victory and successfully defended his belt for the third time, a UFC heavyweight record.

Francis Ngannou came extremely well prepared for the rematch and stuffed Miocic's only takedown attempt, even going on to take the heavyweight champion's back.

In the second round, Ngannou landed a thunderous hook that sent Miocic crashing to the floor. Finally, Francis Ngannou was the heavyweight champion of the world.

Francis Ngannou brings heavyweight gold to his home country of Cameroon:

The Predator has one of the most inspiring stories you will ever hear. He was forced to work in sand mines at the age of 10. He was later imprisoned in Spain for illegally crossing the border before becoming homeless and sleeping on the streets of Paris. Ngannou's journey is the stuff of legends. He traveled across multiple countries with the dream of being a professional boxer, encountering innumerable hurdles on his way.

Francis Ngannou described his journey during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. He talked about how he didn't tell anybody at home that he was leaving, because he himself didn't know where he would end up. Ngannou recalled how he just looked at his mother, trying to soak it all in, not knowing if he would be alive at the end of his journey.

The new heavyweight champion of the world returned to his home country of Cameroon to a hero's welcome. He embraced his mother and put the UFC belt on her shoulder in a touching display of affection.

Francis Ngannou went on to tour the city of Douala, thronged by masses of people cheering for their champion. He is scheduled to tour more cities in Cameroon. Ngannou is the third African-born champion in the UFC, and the first Cameroonian to hold UFC gold.

Francis Ngannou has talked in the past about wanting to keep his belt in a public place in Cameroon so kids will be encouraged to work hard and chase after their dreams. Needless to say, the man and his actions will go a long way in inspiring the people of his country and continent to believe in themselves and their abilities.

