Dan Ige and Viviane Araujo are the latest stars added to the UFC 4 roster by EA Sports 

EA Sports have announced that Dan Ige and Viviane Araujo will be the latest additions to UFC 4's ever-growing roster of fighters. EA UFC 4 already has a huge roster of over 200 fighters and is only growing bigger with regular updates for fan-favorite fighters.

Dan Ige is a staple of the UFC featherweight division and has been on an impressive run of form as of late. Alternatively, Viviane Araujo is preparing for the biggest fight of her career at UFC 262.

Two latest additions to the #UFC4 fighter roster are ready to go 🔥



Agree with their ratings? 🤔



Dan '50K' Ige

It's no surprise that Dan Ige is one of the latest additions to the UFC 4 roster. Fans have been asking for the 29-year-old to be added to the game on social media. Dan Ige. He also gained more fans with his most recent UFC outing.

At UFC Vegas 21, it only took Dan Ige 22 seconds to KO Gavin Tucker. Tucker himself is held in high regard by many MMA fans, making the finish by Ige all the more impressive.

Apart from knocking Tucker out, Dan Ige picked up numerous wins against other high-level competition - the most notable being his decision victory over Edson Barboza. Ige also holds wins over Mirsad Bektic, Kevin Agular and Jordan Griffen.

Ige's stats in the game reflect his well-rounded skill set. He comes in with a four out of five star ranking, with four stars in grappling, striking and health, respectively. It could be argued that he deserves a higher striking score on account of his KO victory over Tucker.

Viviane 'Vivi' Araujo

Viviane Araujo is a slightly more unexpected addition to EA UFC 4. However, the Brazilian flyweight is coming off impressive back-to-back wins over Montana De La Rosa and Roxanne Modafferi.

Her addition to the UFC 4 roster comes just before her biggest fight to date. Araujo will face off against second-ranked women's flyweight Katlyn Chookagian on Saturday. The two elite 125-lbers will meet on the main card of UFC 262.

A win for Araujo could catapult her into title contention. The current flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, has made light work of the majority of her opponents so far and always needs new challenges. Araujo must demonstrate her skills in this fight to pique Schevchenko's interest.

Araujo's stats mirror Ige's, with the same overall rating in striking and grappling. However, she has been given a four-and-a-half star health rating.