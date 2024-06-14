Two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty says next fight with Superlek will be different: “He’s not going to have his fans”

Two-sport kingpin Jonathan Haggerty is thriving in his new division, and he's nowhere near pulling his brakes.

'The General' will next defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against flyweight king and Thai legend Superlek Kiatmoo9, as the promotion is slated to return with ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

The fact is that Superlek is not to be underestimated, with nine-game winning streak as he took over the flyweight kickboxing throne by storm.

But after moving up from flyweight and ruling both sports with iron fists, Haggerty is brimming with confidence and ready to take on anyone who stands in his way, as he looks at this title defense in a different view.

Speaking to Sky Sports MMA Club at his hometown of London, U.K., Haggerty explained how his next world title defense would be diifferent:

"Me and my trainer said this, ‘We believe the Thais don’t really like to travel, they don’t travel well, so we’re going to be prepared. We’re going to spend the last four weeks of fight camp out in America to be fully prepared."

He also added, taunting Superlek who will fight in a foreign ground:

"And, yea, I just hope he’s prepared for it, because he’s not going to have his fans, the crowd there behind him, no band playing."

Jonathan Haggerty enters training camp in Koh Samui ahead of title fight against Superlek

Less than four months from now, Jonathan Haggerty is going to face the biggest threat for his bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

His next challenge will be ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, and for this reason, the British kingpin has arrived in Lamai Muay Thai Camp, Koh Samui, to start his training.

One of the gym's head trainers, Coach Jack, shared on Instagram that Haggerty has kicked off his preparation.

He wrote:

"He's back. Starting to work out the body. Jonathan Haggerty, welcome back home to Samui. 🙏🏼👑♥🇬🇧 #onechampionship"

Fans can catch ONE 168 live in US primetime from the packed out Ball Arena in Denver.