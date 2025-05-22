Two-sport king Prajanchai shares champion's wisdom about perseverance: “Someday, it will be your day”

Prajanchai knows a thing or two about perseverance.
Today, Prajanchai is a two-sport ONE world champion, holding both the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles. But just a few short years ago, he suffered one of the worst losses of his career.
In May 2022, Prajanchai was forced to quit on his stool following the third round of an intense title tilt with Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157.
It was a frustrating moment for the Thai superstar, but instead of allowing the moment drag him down, he used it as motivation to work harder and come back even better. He's not lost a single fight since.
During a recent appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai encouraged any fighter who has or will suffer a devastating setback in their career:
"I want to tell everyone, especially athletes and fighters who might be feeling discouraged — don't give up yet. I believe that someday, it will be your day. I want everyone to stay determined and keep developing themselves."
Prajanchai understands why fans want to see him fight Superlek
After conquering two different strawweight divisions, Prajanchai is primed to test his skills at flyweight.
A move up could present Prajanchai with a slew of fresh matchups, including a potential scrap with former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.
That appears to be at the top of Prajanchai's flyweight wish list, but understandably, fight fans are clamoring for a showdown between Prajanchai and 'The Kicking Machine' himself, Superlek. Prajanchai added:
"Yes, Thongchai [Superlek's Thai name]. He's actually a very nice person in real life, very friendly. The reason people want to see me fight him is because he's a superstar with a big name."
If Prajanchai does make the move to flyweight, who do you want to see him fight in one of ONE Championship's most stacked Muay Thai divisions?