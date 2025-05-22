Two-sport king Prajanchai shares champion's wisdom about perseverance: “Someday, it will be your day”

Prajanchai knows a thing or two about perseverance.

Ad

Today, Prajanchai is a two-sport ONE world champion, holding both the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles. But just a few short years ago, he suffered one of the worst losses of his career.

In May 2022, Prajanchai was forced to quit on his stool following the third round of an intense title tilt with Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It was a frustrating moment for the Thai superstar, but instead of allowing the moment drag him down, he used it as motivation to work harder and come back even better. He's not lost a single fight since.

Ad

During a recent appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai encouraged any fighter who has or will suffer a devastating setback in their career:

"I want to tell everyone, especially athletes and fighters who might be feeling discouraged — don't give up yet. I believe that someday, it will be your day. I want everyone to stay determined and keep developing themselves."

Ad

Prajanchai understands why fans want to see him fight Superlek

After conquering two different strawweight divisions, Prajanchai is primed to test his skills at flyweight.

A move up could present Prajanchai with a slew of fresh matchups, including a potential scrap with former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.

That appears to be at the top of Prajanchai's flyweight wish list, but understandably, fight fans are clamoring for a showdown between Prajanchai and 'The Kicking Machine' himself, Superlek. Prajanchai added:

Ad

"Yes, Thongchai [Superlek's Thai name]. He's actually a very nice person in real life, very friendly. The reason people want to see me fight him is because he's a superstar with a big name."

If Prajanchai does make the move to flyweight, who do you want to see him fight in one of ONE Championship's most stacked Muay Thai divisions?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.