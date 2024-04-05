Two-sport king Regian Eersel says trilogy fight against Sinsamut doesn't excite him: "I already proved myself twice"

At ONE Fight Night 21, Regian Eersel returns to action to try and maintain his dominant streak in the lightweight division.

The ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion is a victim of his success, as due to his incredible winning streak, there are few contenders out there who are willing to trade leather with him.

On April 5, he comes up against Alexis Nicolas in the main event, where his kickboxing world championship will be on the line at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In looking ahead to the future, one match-up between the last two opponents that he has faced could see a world title challenger emerge.

Eersel told Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA that he would rather the fight between Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22 go the way of the opponent that he has only beaten once already.

"Yes, I'm curious how that fight [Sinsamut Klinmee vs Dmitry Menshikov] will go. But if you ask me, I prefer to fight Dmitry again, you know. I already proved myself [against Sinsamut Klinmee] twice, so year, I prefer Dmitry."

Watch the full interview below:

Regian Eersel's dominance has come full circle

When you're picking between facing an opponent you've beaten once already versus one that you've beaten twice, you have to stop and marvel at the success of Regian Eersel.

Not to mention, his preferred option in Menshikov was beaten at ONE Fight Night 11 inside the opening minute when they met last June.

Eersel can't afford to take any opponent for granted, but lapping the division at this stage doesn't even do it justice.

He's still on top and doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon and that's a worrying thought for the rest of the contenders in the lightweight division.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

