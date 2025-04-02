Two-sport and two-division champ Roman Kryklia eyeing kickboxing return after ONE Fight Night 30

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine plans on staying committed to defending both of his golden belts.

Ad

The 33-year-old Champ Belts representative holds both Muay Thai and kickboxing straps, and this weekend, he will defend his throne in 'the art of eight limbs.' After that, Kryklia says he will return to kickboxing action.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kryklia shared a glimpse of his plan moving forward.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 33-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I’d love to step back into kickboxing. I want to alternate between Muay Thai and kickboxing for a while."

Roman Kryklia is set to defend his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against former WBC Muay Thai titleholder Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom.

The two throw down in the main event at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 4th.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia wants to showcase the caliber of heavyweight fighters: "My goal is to make this division exciting again"

Champ-champ Roman Kryklia is one of the most skilled big men in the game, and he wants to bring back the lustre of the striking arts' heavier weight classes.

Ad

The 33-year-old veteran will get the chance to do that once more this weekend at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

He told ONE Championship:

"It’s something I care about a lot. Right now, especially in Asia, the spotlight is mostly on the lighter weight classes. I want to help bring some of that attention back to heavyweight. My goal is to make this division exciting again and elevate its profile with every fight."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.