Two UFC 293 fighters could get in trouble over post-fight speeches because of Sydney's homosexual vilification law

UFC welterweight Charles Radtke and UFC flyweight Manel Kape might get in legal trouble for their post-fight comments at the UFC 293 event in Sydney, Australia.

Radtke made his UFC debut and took on Mike Mathetha in the UFC 293 prelims on September 10 and won the encounter via unanimous decision. In his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, 'Chuck Buffalo' raised many eyebrows by dropping a homophobic slur.

Viewer discretion is advised for the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Later, Manel Kape took on Felipe dos Santos in a flyweight clash on the main card and beat him via unanimous decision. 'Starboy' then called out Kai Kara-France for a fight and used the same homophobic slur as Radtke to address 'Don't Blink's teammates from the City Kickboxing gym.

Viewer discretion is advised for the clip below:

Expand Tweet

It turns out that the two fighters could face serious repercussions for their words. MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter recently uploaded a post sharing that homophobic vilification is unlawful in the city of Sydney. So, the two athletes in question could face legal consequences for their post-fight speeches at UFC 293.

The law states that any act that could cause a threat of violence or incite hate or severe ridicule against homosexual people is against the law.

Expand Tweet

Later Radtke took to social media to issue a statement about his controversial remarks on September 10. 'Chuck Buffalo' apologised for his actions and said his emotions got the better of him at UFC 293.

"I'd like to sincerely apologize to UFC fans across the world and to the fans here in Sydney for the remarks I made post fight today.. Those comments are not a reflection of who I am and they don't belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided me. My emotions were running high... It's hard to explain the way your mind works when you're locked in a cage to fight another man with your entire livelihood and dreams on the line. I plan to learn from my mistakes from both during and after the fight and I'm hoping that I can get an opportunity to correct them in the future. Chuck Buffalo loves everybody."

Expand Tweet