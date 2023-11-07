Tye Ruotolo perplexed by Magomed Abdulkadirov’s grit to survive ‘super tight chokes’: “I don’t know how he was breathing”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Tye Ruotolo continued his winning ways since signing with ONE Championship.

Having pulled off some big victories inside the Circle, this past weekend saw the 20-year-old prodigy finally compete for a world championship.

With Dagestan’s Magomed Abdulkadirov standing in his way, Tye looked to join his brother Kade in being one of the four submission grappling champions on the roster.

Securing the unanimous decision victory at the end of the time limit, he became the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

The contest itself once again showed the effectiveness of the style that the Ruotolo brothers have become known for in ONE Championship, competing at the highest level of submission grappling.

With a relentless pace, Tye was able to attack his opponent with multiple submission threats that at several points, looked like they would seal the deal on his victory.

In the end, his opponent was able to show his tenacity and survivability by making it to the end of the 10-minute period without getting submitted.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post after the contest, Tye Ruotolo reflected on the match-up. Despite being visibly disappointed to have not earned the finish, the Costa Rica-based athlete gave props to his opponent for his resilience.

He said:

“I'm bombed, I didn't get the submission. You know, of course, that's what I always look for. I tried my hardest. You know I had a couple super tight chokes and I don't know how he was breathing through them.”

Watch the full interview below:

Submission win or not, Tye proved what everyone has known for a long time. He belongs at the top of submission grappling and with a world championship wrapped around his shoulder, there can be no denying his quality.

