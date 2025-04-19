Tye Ruotolo recalls when father defended his mother, setting example: “I remember one time so classic”

Tye Ruotolo recalled a story about his father defending his mother during a family outing in Huntington Beach.

Ad

The Ruotolo brothers, Tye and Kade, have evolved into two of the most talented submission grapplers on the planet. The American superstars have always been surrounded by jiu-jitsu and martial arts, including their father, who trained.

While speaking to Combat Sports Today, Tye Ruotolo revealed this story about his dad once defending his mom by utilizing his jiu-jitsu skills:

"I remember one time so classic, my parents were downtown, Huntington Beach. Someone said something sly to my mother. I couldn't believe my dad confronted him right away. And then the guy, I think, pushed him so it was on. He goes double leg, like, comes around to the back, and it's through in the rear naked. Mom was just like, kicking his face while my dad had him in the rear-naked. Then the cops came, (laughs) my parents are stoked telling that story"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tye Ruotolo, aged 22, holds an undefeated ONE Championship submission grappling record of 7-0, mostly in the welterweight division. Ruotolo is a reigning 2x world champion in the weight class.

Watch Ruotolo's interview with Combat Sports Today below:

Ad

Tye Ruotolo puts undefeated promotional record on line in ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event

In 2024, Tye Ruotolo continued building momentum with two wins against Izaak Michell (rear-naked choke) and Jozef Chen (unanimous decision).

On May 2, Ruotolo looks to extend his undefeated promotional submission grappling record with a welterweight title defense in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event.

Ad

The American superstar is scheduled to face a familiar opponent, Dante Leon. The world-class grapplers have competed twice in other promotions, with each securing a win for an even series.

Leon, a 29-year-old Canadian grappler, has competed twice under the ONE Championship banner, securing wins against Bruno Pucci (armbar) and Tommy Langaker (unanimous decision).

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. The upcoming event in Bangkok, Thailand, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.