  Tye Ruotolo recalls when father defended his mother, setting example: "I remember one time so classic"

Tye Ruotolo recalls when father defended his mother, setting example: “I remember one time so classic”

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 19, 2025 02:34 GMT
Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo (pictured) revealed a story about his dad defending his mom

Tye Ruotolo recalled a story about his father defending his mother during a family outing in Huntington Beach.

The Ruotolo brothers, Tye and Kade, have evolved into two of the most talented submission grapplers on the planet. The American superstars have always been surrounded by jiu-jitsu and martial arts, including their father, who trained.

While speaking to Combat Sports Today, Tye Ruotolo revealed this story about his dad once defending his mom by utilizing his jiu-jitsu skills:

"I remember one time so classic, my parents were downtown, Huntington Beach. Someone said something sly to my mother. I couldn't believe my dad confronted him right away. And then the guy, I think, pushed him so it was on. He goes double leg, like, comes around to the back, and it's through in the rear naked. Mom was just like, kicking his face while my dad had him in the rear-naked. Then the cops came, (laughs) my parents are stoked telling that story"
Tye Ruotolo, aged 22, holds an undefeated ONE Championship submission grappling record of 7-0, mostly in the welterweight division. Ruotolo is a reigning 2x world champion in the weight class.

Watch Ruotolo's interview with Combat Sports Today below:

youtube-cover
Tye Ruotolo puts undefeated promotional record on line in ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event

In 2024, Tye Ruotolo continued building momentum with two wins against Izaak Michell (rear-naked choke) and Jozef Chen (unanimous decision).

On May 2, Ruotolo looks to extend his undefeated promotional submission grappling record with a welterweight title defense in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event.

The American superstar is scheduled to face a familiar opponent, Dante Leon. The world-class grapplers have competed twice in other promotions, with each securing a win for an even series.

Leon, a 29-year-old Canadian grappler, has competed twice under the ONE Championship banner, securing wins against Bruno Pucci (armbar) and Tommy Langaker (unanimous decision).

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. The upcoming event in Bangkok, Thailand, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by C. Naik
