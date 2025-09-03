Tye Ruotolo says Adrian Lee has never faced anyone like him: "He's definitely just going to be very surprised"

Tye Ruotolo is dismissing Adrian Lee's confident predictions about their MMA lightweight encounter, suggesting the Singaporean-American has no understanding of what awaits him at ONE Fight Night 35.The 22-year-old ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion swaps his rashguard for a pair of MMA gloves inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, debuting in the discipline against Lee.Ahead of their firefight, the Costa Rica-based athlete addressed Lee's recent bold statements about dominating their clash later on Friday, September 5.&quot;It's very interesting, to say the least. It's interesting, especially in MMA, because I know he hasn't seen me fight before. So, like, it's interesting that he has so much to say in that regard. But, yeah, he's definitely just going to be very surprised,&quot; Tye Ruotolo told ONE Championship.The American grappler's measured response reflects his amusement at Lee's confidence despite never witnessing his mixed martial arts capabilities in action.While the Atos representative seeks to get his career in the all-encompassing discipline off to a flyer, Lee, the youngest member of MMA's most prominent fighting family, hopes to build on his perfect 3-0 record. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdrian Lee seeks to finish Tye Ruotolo in BangkokLike Tye Ruotolo, Adrian Lee believes his dance partner will be in for a surprise when they cross paths on the grandest stage of combat sports in a matter of days.The Prodigy Training Center affiliate, who has wrapped up all his fights in highlight-reel fashion, envisions himself getting his hand raised with another victory before the final bell.&quot;Honestly, I'd say [this could end with a] first or second round knockout, TKO, or submission. I could see it going all three ways,&quot; Lee told the promotion separately.North American fans can watch this lightweight MMA matchup and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.