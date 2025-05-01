Tye Ruotolo says base in Costa Rica has simply been ‘paradise’: “Happy to be living the dream”

Tye Ruotolo is living the dream in Costa Rica. Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2022, Ruotolo has been working to build his ultimate gym alongside his twin brother and fellow ONE world titleholder, Kade Ruotolo.
In an interview with JitsMagazine, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion spoke about building the gym, tentatively named Ruotolo Brothers Jiu-Jitsu, and how happy he is to be living the dream, building a home and training in one of the most beautiful locations on the planet.
"So, we can't wait to have that open for everyone," Ruotolo said. "And it's just paradise over there—super happy to be living the dream. Super grateful being able to do jiu-jitsu there."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Ruotolo will take a break from building his dream gym this Friday night, May 2, to once again put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against a foe he is all too familiar with.
Tye Ruotolo defends his grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2
Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye Ruotolo defends his ONE welterweight submission grappling crown against multi-time IBJJF gold medalist Dante Leon in a co-main event clash at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.
It will be Ruotolo's third time facing the Canadian over the last few years, the first coming at Grapplefest 8 in 2020. That time, Leon scored a big win over Ruotolo via the referee's decision.
However, Ruotolo avenged the loss a year later, defeating Leon by way of submission under the Who's Number One banner. Now, they'll settle things on martial arts' biggest global stage with the biggest prize in BJJ hanging in the balance.
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.