Tye Ruotolo says base in Costa Rica has simply been ‘paradise’: “Happy to be living the dream”

Tye Ruotolo is living the dream in Costa Rica. Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2022, Ruotolo has been working to build his ultimate gym alongside his twin brother and fellow ONE world titleholder, Kade Ruotolo.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In an interview with JitsMagazine, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion spoke about building the gym, tentatively named Ruotolo Brothers Jiu-Jitsu, and how happy he is to be living the dream, building a home and training in one of the most beautiful locations on the planet.

"So, we can't wait to have that open for everyone," Ruotolo said. "And it's just paradise over there—super happy to be living the dream. Super grateful being able to do jiu-jitsu there."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ruotolo will take a break from building his dream gym this Friday night, May 2, to once again put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against a foe he is all too familiar with.

Tye Ruotolo defends his grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye Ruotolo defends his ONE welterweight submission grappling crown against multi-time IBJJF gold medalist Dante Leon in a co-main event clash at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ad

Ad

It will be Ruotolo's third time facing the Canadian over the last few years, the first coming at Grapplefest 8 in 2020. That time, Leon scored a big win over Ruotolo via the referee's decision.

However, Ruotolo avenged the loss a year later, defeating Leon by way of submission under the Who's Number One banner. Now, they'll settle things on martial arts' biggest global stage with the biggest prize in BJJ hanging in the balance.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.