Tye Ruotolo says Costa Rica spot more than just a BJJ dojo: “We’re gonna do BJJ surf camps”

Since their arrival in ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade have become two of the most recognizable faces on the submission grappling roster.

In recent years, the promotion has been helping to push the sport further into the forefront by signing elite talent and having them compete alongside the best competitors in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

During that expansion, ONE Championship has crowned three submission grappling world champions with Mikey Musumeci at flyweight, Kade Ruotolo at lightweight and Danielle Kelly at atomweight.

On Friday, November 3, at ONE Fight Night 16 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye will look to join their ranks when he faces Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

As the Ruotolo brothers become two of the biggest and best names in the entire sport at just 20 years old, they’re already taking steps to preserve the future and set long term plans in place.

One of the key aspects to that goal is them setting up their base in Costa Rica, a place the twins have admired ever since they first went there as teenagers.

With jiu-jitsu and surfing taking pole position over anything else in their life, the Ruotolo’s have found a paradise in Costa Rica that can perfectly fit both passions.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo spoke about building a place that others can come to train and get away from other distractions:

“We’re building a spot where people can come train. We’re gonna teach them how to surf. We’re gonna do BJJ surf camps, just kinda come cruise in paradise for a week, up your jiu-jitsu game, and get to experience why we love it so much.”

As they continue to create their perfect world scenario, Tye will look to finally join his brother at the top of the card by securing a world championship in just a few weeks time at the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’ inside the Thai capital.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.