Tye Ruotolo says making lightweight limit against Adrian Lee should be no issue: “I’m still a couple of pounds under”

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo will be making his mixed martial arts debut at lightweight this week. It is a shift in weight class that he does see having much of a hard time with.The 22-year-old Atos standout is featured in a lightweight MMA clash against teen phenom Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Sept. 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be his maiden outing in the multifaceted sport of MMA in ONE Championship, part of his push to continue to evolve as a martial artist.Tye Ruotolo spoke to the promotion ahead of his MMA debut, sharing that the shift he has to make for his upcoming fight, including sliding to lightweight, is something he can confidently address.The American grappling ace said:&quot;Even for ONE and holding the belt at 185 [pounds], I’m still a couple of pounds under weight, and I got to really eat to kind of get up there. One hundred and seventy is closer to my true weight than 185 is, so it’s just easier for me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn making a foray into MMA, Tye Ruotolo is following on the lead of twin brother and ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo, who has been competing in MMA as well since last year and has been undefeated in three fights to date.Dipping his hands in MMA is a move Ruotolo has long been eyeing, seeing it as a platform to continue testing himself as a fighter and growing as an individual.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Tye Ruotolo is aware he is in for a tough match in MMA debut against Adrian LeeTye Ruotolo is fully aware he is in for a tough match in his MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35. It is, however, something he is embracing and looking to succeed in.He spoke about it on the Clocked N Loaded channel on YouTube, sharing that when he called out Lee to be his opponent in his MMA debut, he knew what he is getting himself into and consequently prepared for it.Ruotolo said:&quot;I know for sure he's going to know MMA very well, you know. He's going to be a super formidable opponent, you know.&quot;In 19-year-old Lee, Tye Ruotolo is up against an opponent who has been impressive since making his ONE Championship debut in June last year. He has been undefeated in three matches so far, with all of his victories coming by way of submission finishes, earning him performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.