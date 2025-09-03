  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Tye Ruotolo says making lightweight limit against Adrian Lee should be no issue: “I’m still a couple of pounds under”

Tye Ruotolo says making lightweight limit against Adrian Lee should be no issue: “I’m still a couple of pounds under”

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 03, 2025 13:22 GMT
Tye Ruotolo does not any issue making lightweight against Adrian Lee. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Tye Ruotolo does not any issue making lightweight against Adrian Lee. -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo will be making his mixed martial arts debut at lightweight this week. It is a shift in weight class that he does see having much of a hard time with.

Ad

The 22-year-old Atos standout is featured in a lightweight MMA clash against teen phenom Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Sept. 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be his maiden outing in the multifaceted sport of MMA in ONE Championship, part of his push to continue to evolve as a martial artist.

Tye Ruotolo spoke to the promotion ahead of his MMA debut, sharing that the shift he has to make for his upcoming fight, including sliding to lightweight, is something he can confidently address.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The American grappling ace said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Even for ONE and holding the belt at 185 [pounds], I’m still a couple of pounds under weight, and I got to really eat to kind of get up there. One hundred and seventy is closer to my true weight than 185 is, so it’s just easier for me."
Ad

In making a foray into MMA, Tye Ruotolo is following on the lead of twin brother and ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo, who has been competing in MMA as well since last year and has been undefeated in three fights to date.

Dipping his hands in MMA is a move Ruotolo has long been eyeing, seeing it as a platform to continue testing himself as a fighter and growing as an individual.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo is aware he is in for a tough match in MMA debut against Adrian Lee

Tye Ruotolo is fully aware he is in for a tough match in his MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35. It is, however, something he is embracing and looking to succeed in.

Ad

He spoke about it on the Clocked N Loaded channel on YouTube, sharing that when he called out Lee to be his opponent in his MMA debut, he knew what he is getting himself into and consequently prepared for it.

Ruotolo said:

"I know for sure he's going to know MMA very well, you know. He's going to be a super formidable opponent, you know."

In 19-year-old Lee, Tye Ruotolo is up against an opponent who has been impressive since making his ONE Championship debut in June last year. He has been undefeated in three matches so far, with all of his victories coming by way of submission finishes, earning him performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications