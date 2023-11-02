Tye Ruotolo says submission is the best way to clinch ONE world title: “That’s what the fans want to see”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Tye Ruotolo will look to become the fourth submission grappling world champion under the ONE banner.

With Mikey Musumeci, Danielle Kelly, and his brother Kade already taking their places at the top of the card as the main representatives of the sport, Tye has been campaigning to do the same.

Not only are the Ruotolo twins two of the very best competitors in the world today, but both brothers have a style that they hope will bring more eyes to submission grappling.

This also goes hand-in-hand with the ruleset that ONE Championship has put into place for its submission grappling contests. Prioritizing aggression and submission threats, the relentless pace and offense from the Ruotolos makes them a perfect fit for carrying the flag for submission grappling inside the circle.

Unbeaten since arriving in the promotion, Tye Ruotolo is set to return on Friday, November 3, for a high stakes matchup with Dagestan’s Magomed Abdulkadirov. With the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling title on the line, the Atos student will look to add another win to his streak and secure the gold in the process.

In an interview with MMA Mania ahead of the matchup, Ruotolo spoke about his mindset ahead of this contest and how the plan always remains the same with every appearance inside the circle:

“That's always my goal, no matter what; go in and hunt for the submission, you know? That’s what the fans want to see, right? That's what makes me feel good, you know? And that’s the best way to win the title too.”

Watch the full interview below:

Competing in the co-main event of the evening, Routolo will look to make this a regular occurrence by taking his place at the top of the card as a world champion.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.