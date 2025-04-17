Tye Ruotolo seeks to establish jiu-jitsu dominance: “No one on the planet can hang with me”

Tye Ruotolo is focused on ensuring "no one on the planet" can defeat him in submission grappling.

Over the last three years, Ruotolo, aged 22, has showcased his elite submission grappling skills on ONE Championship's global platform. The welterweight world champion holds a promotional record of 7-0, including four finishes

Ruotolo recently did an interview with Combat Sports Today and talked about his goals moving forward. The American superstar had this to say about being focused on his evolution to dominate the submission grappling landscape:

"I want to make sure that no one on the planet can hang with me even close to my size. And you know, it's all about beating the bigger guy too."

Ruotolo has proven his grappling skills to be elite outside of ONE Championship. The 22-year-old previously secured first-place finishes at the 2023 WNO Championship and the 2022 IBJJF World Championship.

As for his ONE resume, Ruotolo holds wins against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Reinier de Ridder, Dagi Arslanaliev, Magomed Abdulkadirov, Izaak Michell, and Jozef Chen.

Check out Tye Ruotolo's entire interview with Combat Sports Today below:

Tye Ruotolo scheduled for next ONE welterweight world title defense

Tye Ruotolo has defeated a variety of opponents under the ONE Championship banner. The welterweight king's next challenge comes against a well-respected grappler in the prime of his competitive career.

Dante Leon, aged 29, has secured promotional wins against Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker. The Canadian plans to excel his resume drastically by defeating Ruotolo in the ONE Fight Night 31 main event on May 2.

Leon and Ruotolo have competed twice in other promotions, splitting a two-match series between 2020 and 2021.

Ruotolo last competed in July 2024, defeating Jozef Chen by unanimous decision. Leon's latest win against Langaker was on Jan. 10.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. The upcoming event in Bangkok, Thailand, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The May 2 main event features a non-title flyweight Muay Thai rematch between Kongthoranee and Nong-O. Both fighters look to make a statement and potentially secure a spot in the division's vacant title fight later this year.

