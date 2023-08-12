Tye Ruotolo wants to cement himself as the best pound-for-pound grappler before transitioning to MMA

Before making the inevitable move to mixed martial arts, Tye Ruotolo wants to establish himself as the greatest pound-for-pound grappler in the world.

Ruotolo took one step closer toward that goal at ONE Fight Night 13, securing his third submission and fourth-straight win under the ONE Championship banner. Stepping into the ring at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Ruotolo make quick work of Turkish knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev and moved to 4-0 with a 75% finish rate.

Next, Ruotolo is slated to compete for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship ahead of an intended transition into MMA. Speaking with ONE Championship following his impressive win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Ruotolo revealed that his goal is to become the best grappler in the game before strapping on the four-ounce gloves.

“I wanna keep proving myself in jiu-jitsu cementing myself as the best around in my weight or even just around my weight pound-for-pound and then once I cement that I’ll make my way over to MMA and make my debut."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, his brother and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world titleholder, Kade Ruotolo, has set a similar goal for himself. Their shared desire to be the absolute best could potentially set the sensational submission duo on a collision course one day. But until then, both men will look to continue to dominate their individual divisions before taking the next step.

Do you want to see Kade and Tye Ruotolo compete against one another on the mat before making their move to MMA?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.