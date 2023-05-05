Tye Ruotolo wants to join twin brother Kade at ONE Fight Night 11

Even before he is done with his scheduled return to action this week, American submission grappling ace Tye Ruotolo knows where he wants to be afterward.

That is to be with his twin brother Kade, who will defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video next month in Thailand. He wants to be there either to just support his brother or, given the opportunity, to be part of the card.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tye Ruotolo shared that he wants to be in the venue when Kade defends his world title for the second time, this time against Tommy Langaker of Norway:

“I’m definitely going out there [in Thailand] no matter what to support my brother. I’d like to get on the card as well, if I can. If not, I’ll be out there supporting Kade. He’s got a big title defense against Tommy Langaker.”

Watch the interview below:

But before he makes his way to Thailand, Tye Ruotolo has his own business to attend to first at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on Friday, May 5, in the United States.

He is slated to engage ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling superfight.

The contest is part of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, which will go down at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo, who is fighting out of Atos Jiu-Jitsu in San Diego, California, is looking to stay undefeated in ONE Championship, having won his first two fights by submission and earning a $50,000 performance bonus each time.

Reinier de Ridder, for his part, is out to make it a winning return to submission grappling after settling for a draw when he last fought in the discipline at ONE X in March 2022.

