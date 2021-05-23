"Tyron's got some power"- Stephen Thompson thinks Jake Paul would not fight Tyron Woodley if he's smart

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson thinks that Tyron Woodley will be a much more effective fighter in the boxing ring and that Jake Paul would not want to compete against him.

While speaking to MMA journalist James Lynch, Stephen Thompson stated that when Tyron Woodley enters the boxing ring, he would not have to think about factors like grappling and kicking, which make a fighter a lot more cautious in MMA fights. Thompson fought Woodley twice during the latter's championship reign and has felt the power in T-Wood's punches.

The former UFC welterweight champion is one of the best MMA strikers and is known for his bonafide knockout power. Stephen Thompson believes that Woodley can perform really well in a pure boxing showdown due to these attributes, making it difficult for Jake Paul to compete against him. Stephen Thompson stated:

"I think it would be a bad idea for Jake. Tyron Woodley's boxing is really good. He's not having to worry about any takedowns or any kicks to the face or anything like that. So in boxing, Tyron's got some power, Tyron's got some power. So if Jake (Paul) goes that route, I don't think he will. If he's smart, he would not wanna box Tyron Woodley."

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley's longtime friend and teammate Ben Askren in a boxing exhibition in April 2021. A small backstage altercation between Paul and Woodley during the event culminated in a feud as both fighters attacked each other on multiple public and social media platforms.

Tyron Woodley issued a direct challenge to Jake Paul after the UFC release

After losing the UFC title to current champion Kamaru Usman in March 2019, Tyron Woodley never found his footing in the UFC's welterweight division. Three straight losses in subsequent fights severely hurt the former champ's legacy. He was released from the UFC following his most recent loss to No.7 ranked Vicente Luque at UFC 260. Woodley has been testing free agency since his release and has not signed with any other MMA organization as of now.

The hat-stealing incident during the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul press conference did not fail to grab Tyron Woodley's attention. In a one-minute-long Instagram video, Tyron Woodley issued Jake Paul a direct challenge to sign the contract to fight him. Woodley also accused Paul of trying to steal the spotlight from his older brother as the hat-stealing incident became the focal point of the discussion after the press conference.