"Tyron Woodley is a better boxer than Jake Paul, but is a little gun-shy" - GSP's coach Firas Zahabi explains Tyron's Woodley's shortcomings as a boxer

Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi rates Tyron Woodley as a boxer but doubts his ability to indulge in slugfests. Zahabi recently weighed in on the upcoming boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul.

Zahabi said Tyron Woodley is technically a better boxer than 'The Problem Child.'

"Tyron Woodley has a lot of power in his right hand but the negative is that that's all. Pretty much the only punch he ever throws. If you watch Tyron Woodley, he is really conservative with his boxing. Now, he's a great boxer. I have trained with him, I have sparred the man myself. The guy is an elite boxer. he is a better boxer than Jake Paul. He's got better hands, he's got better fakes but when he fights for real, we have always seen him being a little bit passive. he isn't a high volume puncher so what I am trying to say is in the gym, he throws a lot more and he's got great skills etc. but when it comes down to fighting, I feel like Tyron is sometimes inactive," said Zahabi.

Zahabi has trained with Woodley in the past and claims 'The Chosen One' has a lot of power in his hands. However, what concerns Zahabi about Woodley's boxing is his conservative approach to fights.

According to Zahabi, Tyron Woodley sometimes remains inactive during fights and seems reluctant to let his hands go. Woodley's reluctance to attack could favor Jake Paul in the fight, claims Zahabi.

Zahabi also raised concerns over the lack of USADA oversight on the bout, claiming Jake Paul might use PEDs.

Tyron Woodley needs to be wary of Jake Paul's KO power

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are set to fight on August 29, and the MMA community will be hoping to see 'The Chosen One' will have his hand raised on the night. But it won't be a cakewalk for Woodley. Jake Paul is the bigger man among the pair and already has three knockout wins under his belt.

In his last fight, Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in the very first round. Woodley needs to stay aware at all times and avoid getting smoked at the hands of 'The Problem Child.'

