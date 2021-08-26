"He wanted to be the heel, then he wanted to be the savior" - Tyron Woodley isn't buying Jake Paul's concern regarding fighter pay

Tyron Woodley is seemingly skeptical of the way Jake Paul has emerged as an unlikely hero in the combat sports circuit. Tackling the issue of fighter pay with a passion, 'The Problem Child' has been hailed by a legion of fans; however, the former UFC welterweight champion remains unconvinced.

While in conversation at the pre-fight media scrum, Tyron Woodley offered his candid opinion about Jake Paul and his crusade for fair wages for fighters in all facets of combat sports, especially MMA.

"It's part of the game. Pay them then if you so worried about it. He wants to be the heel and then he wants to be the savior. You give one f***ing GoFundMe account and you send a f***ing necklace that you had made to Dustin Poirier and now you're the savior of MMA," quipped Tyron Woodley.

“Jake is 🧢”@TWooodley ain’t buying what Jake Paul is saying about wanting to help fighter pay #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/Ejw0MyO0ek — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 26, 2021

Tyron Woodley lays out the blueprint of true altruism

Taking after his mother, who always had her door open for those in need, Tyron Woodley has been a massive proponent of helping at-risk youth. Woodley truly understands his position as a role model to the younger generation, for he once stood where they stand today.

During the media scrum, Tyron Woodley revealed that the only way to practice true philanthropy was to do it under wraps. The practice of seeking attention for your deeds does no good. 'The Chosen One' opened up about his own practices and his work with at-risk youth.

"When you do something in secret you get rewarded publicly and with blessings. So I don't have to talk about all the schools I went to and all the kids I talked to. That's what I do. My platform is for them. Always has been. So Jake is cap," declared Tyron Woodley.

Tyron Woodley might disagree with the way Jake Paul conducts his business and talks about issues like fighter pay. However, as long as the fighters reap the benefits of his efforts, fans will choose to turn a blind eye to his ulterior motives, if any.

