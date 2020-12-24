Tyron Woodley denies posting Snapchat update suggesting UFC had 'cut' him

Tyron Woodley has not been released from the UFC.

With the Las Vegas-based promotion set to release roughly 60 fighters, many wondered if Woodley would be one.

"We're gonna go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year," Dana White said earlier this month. "Probably gonna have 60 cuts coming up before the first of the year. ... Our roster is very inflated right now. We're gonna have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You're gonna see a lot of names going here in the next couple of weeks."

On Wednesday, Woodley put "cut" on his snapchat story, and MMA reporter Chisanga Malata tweeted the photo and asked if the former champion had been released from the promotion.

However, it appears that was not the case as Woodley says the post was fake and that he didn't post it.

Never did i post this. this is photoshop. it’s 🧢 at its best — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 23, 2020

"Never did i post this. this is photoshop. it’s (cap) at its best, Woodley tweeted.

Woodley then direct messaged the reporter to tell him it is fake and the reporter was quick to apologize.

Takes a real man to apologize pic.twitter.com/wtscGMo56a — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 23, 2020

"you statement is false. should delete it," Woodley said.

"Hi Tyron, the tweet has been deleted. The screenshot was not photoshop in anyway shape or form. I first saw some one screenshot it and then searched myself and saw it. Nevertheless, I apologize," Malata said.

Woodley's manager also took to social media to confirm his client has not been released.

Tyron woodley did not get cut. Not sure what’s on his snap, but he did not post that. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 23, 2020

Tyron Woodley's recent skid

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, but in his last three fights he has not looked himself.

At UFC 235, Woodley was dominated by Kamaru Usman to lose his welterweight title. He next fight was over a year later, this past May, when he fought Gilbert Burns, and was dominated again, losing all five rounds. "The Chosen One" then had his grudge match against Colby Covington in September and was outfought again en route to a fifth-round TKO loss.

Before the skid, Woodley was being talked about as the best welterweight ever. He had defended his belt three times against Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till. He also retained the belt in a majority draw against "Wonderboy" in their first fight.

For now, it appears Woodley will remain on the UFC roster. The former champion is ranked sixth in the division, but his next fight will likely be do-or-die. He is 38-years-old and has lost 15 consecutive rounds.