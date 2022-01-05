×
Tyron Woodley praises 'GOAT' Anderson Silva for his incredible comeback after being cut from UFC

Rafael Bandayrel
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 05, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Tyron Woodley praised fellow ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva for turning his career around after leaving the world's largest MMA promotion.

Silva was bestowed with MMA Fighting's Comeback Fight of the Year award for his triumphant return to the boxing ring against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last June. During a segment of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani explained why Silva deserved the recognition.

Helwani argued that Silva's 2021 run was exceptional even if it didn't happen in the octagon. Woodley seemingly couldn't agree more.

Tyron Woodley praises UFC legend Anderson Silva
'The Chosen One' expressed his appreciation for Silva by commenting a bunch of goat emojis on Helwani's Instagram post, suggesting that Silva is the UFC's greatest of all time. On top of that, Woodley also shared the same clip on his IG stories with the same caption.

Like Silva, Woodley has pursued a career in pro boxing since his UFC run ended. However, Woodley's stint as a pugilist hasn't been as fruitful as the Brazilian's. The former UFC welterweight champ is currently 0-2 after two bouts with Jake Paul.

Woodley's most recent outing also ended in one of the most devastating losses in his combat sports career. 'The Problem Child' flatlined Woodley with a thunderous right hand in the sixth round of their rematch last month.

After beating Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva opens as frontrunner to be Jake Paul’s next opponent

UFC legend Anderson Silva is already the betting favorite to be Jake Paul’s next opponent in the boxing ring. Online bookmaker BetOnline recently released odds about the YouTube sensation's next fight.

'The Spider' opened as a slight favorite over Paul's rivals Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz. The 24-year-old was originally scheduled to fight Fury before the British up-and-comer was forced to pull out due to a "bacterial chest infection" and a rib injury.

Who will Jake Paul fight next?Anderson Silva +300Tommy Fury +350Nate Diaz +700Conor McGregor +750Jorge Masvidal +750More: betonline.ag/sportsbook/fut… https://t.co/P3qyDRaWVg

Paul has risen to combat sports infamy after a string of boxing matches against crossover athletes. Former NBA player Nate Robinson, former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren, and Woodley have all suffered viral knockouts at the hands of the YouTuber.

Edited by C. Naik
