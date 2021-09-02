Tyron Woodley uses 'Sleepy McGregor' meme while lobbying for a rematch against Jake Paul

The rivalry between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul seemingly hasn’t ended yet. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion and widely revered veteran MMA fighter, has been lobbying for a rematch ever since their first fight ended.

The professional boxing match between Tyron Woodley and YouTube megastar Jake Paul witnessed 'The Problem Child' win via split decision. In the post-fight interview that was conducted inside the ring, Woodley asserted that he strongly disagreed with the judges awarding Jake Paul the victory.

On that note, Tyron Woodley’s quest to avenge his loss against Jake Paul has continued to this day. Woodley has now used the infamous ‘Sleepy McGregor’ meme, albeit with a twist, as he continues jibing at Jake Paul.

What’s different about the infamous Sleepy McGregor meme posted by Woodley on Instagram is that Conor McGregor’s body appears to have Jake Paul’s face photoshopped on it.

For those unaware, the Sleepy McGregor meme is an image of MMA megastar Conor McGregor lying on the mat after being knocked out by Dustin Poirier in their rematch that took place at UFC 257 in January of this year.

Tyron Woodley’s Instagram posts have been displayed below:

Woodley’s post featuring the McGregor meme read as follows:

“@bumpboxx we told em. @traeabn Murder that verse so we can shoot the video in that big a** truck you bought! HOUSTON”

Furthermore, Tyron Woodley also posted a photo of him connecting with a punch on Jake Paul’s mouth. The statement attached to this Instagram post read as follows:

“When you got my name in your mouth and vulchin! #Culture @jakepaul Don’t be scared Homie!”

Is an immediate rematch between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul on the cards?

Presently, it’s unclear as to whether or not Jake Paul and his team would agree to have him face Tyron Woodley in an immediate rematch.

Tyron Woodley has consistently maintained that he’s serious about pursuing a career in professional boxing. However, Woodley has also indicated that he’s primarily interested in high-profile matchups rather than facing relatively unknown opponents.

Moreover, Jake Paul has a wide variety of opponents to choose from after his impressive victory over a highly accomplished combat sportsperson like Tyron Woodley. The consensus in the combat sports world is that Tommy Fury – a 22-year-old cruiserweight star who’s the younger brother of boxing heavyweight great Tyson Fury – is likely to serve as Jake Paul’s next opponent.

