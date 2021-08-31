What did a split decision mean in the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley boxing match?

The highly anticipated crossover bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley ended in a split decision, meaning two judges awarded the win to Paul while another judge gave the nod to Woodley.

After eight rounds of action, judges Jamie Garayua and Dana DePaulo respectively scored the contest 77-75 and 79-74 in favor of Paul. Meanwhile, Phil Rogers was the lone judge to render a 77-75 decision for Woodley.

The victory improved Paul's pro boxing record to a perfect 4-0 after out-jabbing 'The Chosen One' in all but two rounds. According to Compubox, 'The Problem Child' also connected his power punches at a more efficient percentage. Paul also outpointed Woodley by landing 19 more punches in total.

Woodley's best moments came in the fourth and eighth rounds when he landed eight more punches combined than Paul, including a massive shot that sent the YouTuber stumbling into the ropes. Ultimately, though, the 39-year-old's over-reliance on a conservative approach led to an unsuccessful pro boxing debut.

Will Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight again?

Tyron Woodley wasted no time trying to set the table for an immediate rematch between himself and Jake Paul. During his post-fight interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Woodley claimed that he deserved to win and demanded a sequel fight against Paul.

"I feel like I won the fight. I feel like Jake's a great opponent; I didn't expect him to go down. Me and my coaches worked, that's why I came in great shape, because I knew he could take a punch. But the fact that one judge gave me two rounds is laughable."

However, the YouTube star isn't too keen to accept the challenge without any caveats. Paul told Woodley that he'll get another opportunity if he upholds his end of the bargain in their tattoo bet.

Tyron Woodley promptly agreed to get an 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo in exchange for a contract that would grant him a rematch. The former UFC champ said he plans to have the tattoo placed on his thigh but Paul laid out guidelines to prevent his opponent from exploiting any loopholes.

