"Tyron Woodley is a zero champion in boxing" - 'Big' John McCarthy explains why Jake Paul will beat 'The Chosen One'

‘Big’ John McCarthy has weighed in on the much-awaited Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match.

The former MMA referee and current Bellator MMA commentator has picked Jake Paul to beat Tyron Woodley. Speaking to Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy stated:

“(Tyron Woodley) doesn’t have the experience in the boxing ring.”

McCarthy proceeded to explain what most people are miscalculating about the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight:

“This is where people are making the mistake. Because you’re a great athlete, doesn’t mean that you can go and be a great athlete in another sport. Now, there are guys that have; there’s the Deion Sanders and there’s the Bo Jacksons of the world. But they’re few and far between. You know, Michael Jordan was as good a basketball player as you’ll find, and when he went to baseball, he was average.

“And this is where people are sitting there saying something about, ‘Oh, five-time world champion’. Tyron Woodley is a zero champion in boxing. He has got zero fights in boxing. Now, yes, you can sit there and say everything you want about has he trained his hands. Of course, he has; but so little compared to what a boxer trains. It’s just different. He knows that based upon the training he’s been doing for this fight. The training for boxing is different. You cannot train all of that and be an MMA fighter because there’s too many other things that you have to do.

“Jake Paul has got more experience in the boxing world than Tyron Woodley. And where he really has more experience is he’s had more rounds in sparring just as a boxer trying to better (himself) as a boxer, to where he understands the pace and pressure that he can bring and how he brings; compared to what Tyron did in MMA in five-minute rounds compared to three-minute rounds. It’s something that Tyron’s gonna be trying to work out in the middle of the fight. That’s not a good place to work it out.”

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer. Many believe that Jake Paul could carve out a successful career for himself as a top-tier athlete in the sport in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s opponent Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion. The MMA veteran is set to make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul tonight.

