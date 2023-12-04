Tyson Fury challenges 'Deadpool' star in unlikely call-out over soccer rivalry 

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury called out Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds following Wrexham thrashing his home side Morecambe 6-0.

Earlier in November, Wrexham A.F.C, co-owned by the Deadpool star, pulled off a spectacular win in League Two. The Welsh side's players rattled the net five times, in addition to an own goal from their opponents.

Fury, who lives in Morecambe, wasn't happy with the heart-wrenching loss. He took to Instagram to post a story with mocked-up images of him and Reynolds' Deadpool, along with both teams' crests.

The story also had a poll for fans to vote on who would win in a fight between the two men.

According to a report by Daily Mail, in September, Fury had vowed to call out the movie star when Wrexham faced Morecambe. Asked if he would attend the game, the WBC heavyweight champion said:

"Yeah, I'm going to call out Ryan Reynolds."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments below:

Not long ago, Fury was considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. While he is still certainly in the conversation, his recent fight against MMA star Francis Ngannou has thrown a wrench in his legacy.

Earlier this year in Riyadh, Fury only managed to eke out a split decision win over 'The Predator' despite going into the fight as the prohibitive favorite. To make matters worse, the former UFC heavyweight kingpin knocked down Fury during the bout.

The British heavyweight will have a chance to silence his critics and mend his reputation during his upcoming undisputed heavyweight clash against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury vows to knock out Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are scheduled to clash on February 17, and 'The Gypsy King' has already begun his verbal tirade with his opponent's camp.

During a recent press conference for the event, the 35-year-old blasted his opponent's promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, and vowed to knock his fighter out.

"Youse all dossers. He is getting knocked out, and you two are going to be working for me carrying my back slings... So, remember that. Remember I said it on the stage... I'm going to bust him... Ugly little man rabbit. Run rabbit, run rabbit, run, run, run."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments below (0:18):

Both Fury and Usyk are undefeated in their careers so far. However, 'The Gypsy King' holds a significant size advantage as a seasoned heavyweight, as opposed to Usyk, who has spent most of his career outside the marquee weight class.