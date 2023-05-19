Boxing star Tyson Fury has initiated another social media war against Oleksandr Usyk and his team. 'The Gypsy King' recently uploaded a story on his Instagram acccount where he slammed Usyk and his promoter Alex Krassyuk.

Fury declined the idea of the fight taking place in Saudi Arabia. The 34-year-old demanded for the event to be held at the Wembley Stadium in London, England and the fight purse to be split 70/30 in favor of Fury. Fury wrote:

"Both you and rabbit are bi**ches. Come get your 30%. As from today, the fight only happens in the UK, at the Wembley. Take it or leave it! P**sy."

Krassyuk responded to Fury, saying 'The Gypsy King' had lost his chance of fighting Usyk. The promoter added that Fury's greediness has adversely affected the fight as well as his relationship with the fans.

"Sweetheart, you've lost your chance, your fans and your dignity. Now, everyone knows who the real DOSSER is. Enjoy your karma #greedybelly. And don't forget to pay off the debts. Your promoter will remind you one."

For months, negotiations were going on for a super-fight between Fury and 'The Cat' but due to one reason or another, they kept falling through.

Tyson Fury blasts Joe Rogan for picking Jon Jones over 'The Gypsy King' in a potential showdown

UFC commentator Joe Rogan's recent comments seem to have irked the heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury. Rogan stated that if Jon Jones and Fury were locked in a room, he would pick 'Bones' to emerge victorious.

This statement did not sit well with 'The Gypsy King', who launched an abusive tirade against the UFC commentator on social media.

"I'm the baddest man on the planet. I heard Joe Rogan say something about me the other day, and I've been off all the social media so I didn't reply to the little p*ssy. The little f***ing bald-headed midget. I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*ck me up if we were in a room together. I don't think so. Not a man born from a mother can f*ck me up in a room on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I'd be walking out. Not a f***ing problem."

Jones took notice of Fury's video and offered to go toe-to-toe against him inside the octagon.

