Tyson Fury reveals massive amount he made from Francis Ngannou fight

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is one of the most successful boxers of this generation, and his most recent fight has seemingly raised his net worth by a large margin.

In October, 'The Gypsy King' took on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a highly publicized cross-over boxing spectacle in Riyadh. Per reports, the fight has bagged him a massive payday.

According to a recent post by @HappyPunch on X, Fury has made $62 million for his 10-round affair with 'The Predator'.

Expand Tweet

The historic event is also believed to have worked out well for Ngannou, who is expected to bag close to $10 million.

Although Fury ended up edging out his opponent via split decision, Ngannou impressed with his performance.

At the Kingdom Aena, the Cameroonian gave the WBC heavyweight champion one of his toughest fights in recent times, knocking him down along the way.

Although Fury ultimately got the judges' nod, many fans and pundits believe the former UFC fighter was unfairly robbed of a win at Riyadh.

Regardless, Fury has already moved on from his lackluster outing and has signed for an undisputed title clash against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. However, given the way his meeting with Ngannou ended, a rematch is highly probable.

Francis Ngannou might fight for the title in Tyson Fury rematch

The Tyson Fury loss has only raised Francis Ngannou's stock as a boxer. After his impressive showing against the lineal heavyweight champion in Riyadh, there were rumblings about him possibly breaking into the WBC rankings, and now it has come to fruition.

Earlier this week, journalist Michael Benson confirmed that 'The Predator' has entered the WBC heavyweight rankings at No. 10:

"Francis Ngannou has now been officially confirmed at #10 in the WBC’s heavyweight rankings following his performance vs Tyson Fury. This means that the WBC heavyweight world title would be on the line in a potential rematch."

Expand Tweet

Since Ngannou being unranked prevented the WBC title from being on the line for this clash against Fury, now, with the ranking update, the MMA superstar will be eligible to win the title in a potential rematch.