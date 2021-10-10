Tyson Fury reveals if he thinks a fourth fight against Deontay Wilder will happen in the future

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder clashed for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury defeated Wilder via an eleventh-round KO in the absolute banger of a title fight.

Tyson Fury has now revealed whether he envisions a fourth fight against Deonaty Wilder in the future. Asked about the possibility, 'The Gypsy King' didn't mince any words and clearly said:

"Probably not now."

Watch Tyson Fury's interview with Radio Rahim below:

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went toe-to-toe for eleven rounds in one of the greatest fights in heavyweight history. The bout was a slugfest from the onset.

Fury scored a knockdown over Wilder in the third round. 'The Bronze Bomber' replied by dropping Fury twice in the next round.

While they traded equally for a while, Tyson Fury started finding more success in the latter half of the fight. After dropping a gassed-out Wilder in the tenth round, Fury floored the American for a third time in the eleventh round. The referee stepped in at the 01:11 mark after watching Wilder collapse to the mat in a dreadful manner.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have faced each other on two previous occasions. While the first meeting ended in a controversial split draw, Fury was dominant with a seventh-round TKO in the rematch. With his emphatic victory in the trilogy fight, Fury is now 2-0 over Wilder.

The post-fight conversation between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury blasted Deontay Wilder for his lack of respect after their epic trilogy bout. Fury revealed that Wilder did not want to show any 'sportsmanship' when he gave his regards to 'The Bronze Bomber' after the fight.

According to Fury, Deontay Wilder wasn't at the top of the ladder as he couldn't produce 'guts' and 'respect' on Saturday night. Labeling Wilder a "sore loser," Tyson Fury said in the post-fight interview:

"I said, 'well done.' He said, 'I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect.' I said, 'no problem!'... [I was] very surprised, sore loser, an idiot. Do you know what? To be a top fighting man, you gotta show guts and respect, and he couldn't do it tonight."

Also Read

Watch Tyson Fury's in-ring interview below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh