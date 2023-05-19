Tyson Fury sends an 'or else' ultimatum to Bob Arum - "Give me my contract back"

Tyson Fury has fired back at Top Rank CEO Bob Arum over comments he made towards 'The Gypsy King' about his ambitions to fight again. Fury and Oleksandr Usyk were locked into a lengthy contract negotiation over a possible bout before the matchup fell through.

Arum's comments about Fury's apparent lack of desire to name a new opponent offended the heavyweight. It appears that 'The Gypsy King' knows who he wants to face next, as he responded to Arum via Instagram.

Tyson Fury posted an ultimatum directed at Bob Arum, as reported by Michael Benson, which said this:

"Tyson Fury with a strong message for his own USA co-promoter Bob Arum on Instagram today: "I want you to get me that fight I'm due. Or give me my contract back."

See the tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury with a strong message for his own USA co-promoter Bob Arum on Instagram today: "I want you to get me that fight I'm due. Or give me my contract back." Tyson Fury with a strong message for his own USA co-promoter Bob Arum on Instagram today: "I want you to get me that fight I'm due. Or give me my contract back." https://t.co/KOGSAZT6PJ

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk appeared likely to face off in a monumental clash in Saudi Arabia. However, the bout fell through after Usyk's camp withdrew from negotiations. 'The Gypsy King' was quoted saying that the Usyk fight is "a must" during a recent interview:

"I don't think anybody's scared of anybody in a boxing match. The fight's gotta happen; it's gotta happen this year. I just think it's an easy job. I'll hit him, he'll hit the floor, then I'll go out and get drunk in the town centre."

Tyson Fury issues final offer to Jon Jones amid feud

Tyson Fury and Jon Jones have begun a feud on Twitter following comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan about who would win in a fight between the two heavyweights. Jones took to Twitter to declare that he would defeat 'The Gypsy King' in one round if the pair faced off in the octagon.

Fury has now responded to Jones' statement, and 'The Gypsy King' issued 'Bones' an offer to do battle inside the squared circle:

"I see Jon Jones has piped up. Jon, you're talking about me in a cage. I'm not a cage fighter mate; I'ma boxer. The best boxer, actually. So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest. Let me know. You don't have to call anybody else, no Dana [White], nobody. You call me, 'cause it's a boxing fight, and I'm the boss in this game. Me. You're a great fighter, Jon, but you're definitely no boxer."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones and challenges him to a fight in the boxing ring…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones and challenges him to a fight in the boxing ring… ‼️ Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones and challenges him to a fight in the boxing ring…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/Pa5chumnH7

