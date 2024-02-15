"Tyson Fury would sign this within seconds" - Fans react as Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reportedly in talks to fight on Misfits Boxing card

Football legend Wayne Rooney has just stunned the internet as recent reports indicate that he is on the verge of signing with Misfits Boxing for a boxing match of all things. While nothing is official, speculation has been rampant, especially regarding who he will next face and if it is either Jake Paul or KSI.

Fans flocked to the X/Twitter post sharing the news with their thoughts on the matter, with many expressing shock over the announcement. Others, however, referenced all of the potential opponents that Rooney could face. Regardless, the 38-year-old's willingness to step into the squared circle has left fans abuzz.

One fan jokingly suggested a matchup between the Manchester United legend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he now has enmity after the Portuguese star reacted poorly to Rooney's comments about his behavior at Manchester United upon Ronaldo's return.

"Wayne Rooney vs Ronaldo?"

Others wondered if he would fight Jake Paul, which is unlikely given 'The Problem Child's' current focus on becoming a world champion boxer.

"Rooney vs Jake Paul"

Some joked that unbeaten heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, who recently withdrew from a highly anticipated matchup with Oleksandr Usyk, would jump at the chance to fight Rooney.

"Tyson Fury would sign this within seconds and be like "he's the only one with balls to fight me"

Another fan jokingly called on GWOAT boxer Claressa Shields to take on the football legend, likely due to her desire to fight Keith Thurman, a male boxer.

"Let it be against @Claressashields"

If Rooney does indeed sign with Misfits Boxing in pursuit of a boxing match, he would be among the most globally recognized athletes to ever feature on the platform.

While he is mostly known for his all-time great exploits in football, Rooney does have amateur boxing experience and was once intent on a career in professional boxing.

Is Wayne Rooney the only footballer with combat sports training?

While Wayne Rooney was once an amateur boxer who continues to train in his spare time, he isn't the only footballer to dabble in combat sports. His former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand took up boxing and subsequently announced his desire to compete professionally in 2017.

However, he was refused a license due to his lack of amateur fights or relevant combat sports experience. Other footballers with combat sports experience would be Zlatan Ibrahimović, who is an avid UFC fan and Taekwondo black belt.