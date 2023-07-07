Tyson Fury and 'The Rock' show true colors in stark opposite reactions to wholesome Jon Jones-Israel Adesanya moment

Fight fans were recently treated to a wholesome meetup of UFC champs Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones. Adesanya and Jones even engaged in some playful sparring, delighting fans further.

While they have taken multiple digs at each other in the past, teasing a potential matchup, the beef has now seemingly been squashed. Sharing an Instagram post of their meetup, 'Bones' wrote in the caption:

"We need more of this! Life’s too short to not be able to squash beef’s and get along with the homie. It was a real pleasure kicking it with middleweight champion @stylebender last night. Wish my man nothing but the best moving forward #respect"

WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, like the majority of fight fans and pundits, appreciated the bond between the two UFC greats. 'The Rock' wrote:

"Great to see this and well said brother. Life’s too short. Leaders lead. Gratitude and joy 💪🏾"

However, unlike the rest of us, Tyson Fury was left unimpressed by Jon Jones' casual sparring with Israel Adesanya. Making fun of Jones' guard, 'The Gypsy King' commented:

"Jonny, Imagine the amount of right hands I'd catch you with here"

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have praised each other in recent times

When Israel Adesanya went up to light-heavyweight to face Jan Blachowicz, fans were hopeful of 'The Last Stylebender' going on to fight Jon Jones if he went past Blachowicz. While that did not happen, Adesanya and Jones went back and forth on social media in the coming months with the Kiwi calling 'Bones' an 'insecure b**ch' for commenting on his painted nails.

However, the duo seemingly stopped beefing earlier this year as Jones surprisingly named Adesanya as his favorite UFC fighter. The UFC heavyweight champ recently told Sporting News:

“In the UFC, my favorite fighter right now, I hate to admit it, but I would say Israel Adesanya. Israel Adesanya, him and I are not friends, but he’s probably the most entertaining guy in the organization right now. His whole story with Pereira, that whole saga they had, it was probably the most entertaining thing I’ve seen out of the UFC in a while.”

Asked to weigh in on Jones' comments during an episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Adesanya admitted that he was a fan.

Poll : 0 votes