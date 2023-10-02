"Tyson looks so proud" - Fans write KSI off as Tommy Fury makes Tyson Fury miss with swift reflexes during training

Fight fans are convinced that Tommy Fury will make light work of KSI at the Manchester Arena after footage of an impressive training session of 'TNT' with his half-brother Tyson Fury surfaced online.

In footage posted by @fightingincc on Instagram, the 24-year-old can be seen craftily ducking away from one of Tyson's punches, impressing the WBC heavyweight champion.

Reacting to the video fight, fans flooded the comments section, pledging their confidence in Fury's victory against the YouTube superstar. Check out a few reactions below.

Instagram user @gr411yl0h lauded Tommy Fury, saying:

"Tyson looks so proud."

In a hilarious and possibly sarcastic response, @bodysnatchersbournemouth wrote:

"I didn't think Tommy was much good. Boy, how wrong was I. My mates ain't gonna believe this. I'm phoning my mom too."

Tommy Fury promises knockout against KSI

KSI vs. Tommy Fury will headline Misfits Boxing's - The Prime Card on Saturday, 14 October, at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK, and 'TNT' is ever confident about his victory against the social media star.

During a recent media segment for the fight, Fury warned KSI that, unlike his fight against Jake Paul, he will be hunting for a knockout at the Manchester Arena. He said:

"I'm telling you now. All I've got to say is, [with] Jake Paul, I was playing games. Going in there feinting, jabbing up and down, see what I'm going to do with you. I'm going to come straight to you, I'm going to hit you hard,hard and harder, and I'm not going to stop until you're on the ground."

Catch Tommy Fury's comments below (1:27):

As per the odds makers at Odds Shark, Fury is a -250 favorite for the match against the +175 underdog KSI.

