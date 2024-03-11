"U too good bro dam that was a great performance" - Shaquille O'Neal hails UFC 299 winner following dominant performance

Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O'Neal sang his praises for a victorious fighter on the main card of UFC 299 held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Recently signed from Bellator, UFC debutante Michael Page faced off against veteran UFC fighter Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout. Page was dominant throughout the three rounds of the bout and won the fight via unanimous decision.

The victory marked Page's 22nd professional win in 24 fights. 'Venom' took to Instagram in the aftermath of UFC 299 to celebrate his first victory in the promotion. He announced his arrival to the UFC in a post alongside the caption, which read:

"Now I class myself as a UFC Athlete [flexed biceps emoji] [fire emoji] #ufc299"

Check out Michael Page's Instagram post below:

Former three-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O'Neal, was in the comments of the post in praise of Page's impressive performance. 'Shaq' wrote:

"u too good bro dam [damn] that was a great performance"

Check out Shaquille O'Neal's comment on Michael Page's Instagram post in the screenshot below:

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal praises Michael Page's debut performance in the UFC. [via Instagram]

Ilia Topuria dismisses Sean O'Malley's UFC 299 callout

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley defended his title for the first time in the main event of UFC 299 against Marlon Vera. After a clinical performance and a unanimous decision victory, O'Malley called out recently-crowned featherweight champ Ilia Topuria.

In his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, O'Malley said:

"Dana, get me a jet to Spain, baby. I'm coming for Ilia Topuria."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments in his octagon interview below:

Check out the complete octagon interview on YouTube below:

Topuria took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to O'Malley's callout. He congratulated the American fighter on his victory but refused to entertain the callout and instead, redirected him to a contender from his own division.

Topuria asked O'Malley to face his Georgian compatriot and No.1 ranked bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili, before moving up a weight class to take him on.

'El Matador' wrote:

"Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first ."

Check out Ilia Topuria's post on X below:

