Dustin Poirier reveals he's trying to make his Rare Stash whiskey available for purchase through cryptocurrency

Dustin Poirier recently launched his own brand of liquor, the Rare Stash Bourbon. Poirier has now revealed his plans to make the drink available for purchase through cryptocurrency.

According to the former interim UFC lightweight champion, there is no telling what levels cryptocurrency might rise to in the future. Poirier claims that he and the Rare Stash team recently discussed the idea of making their liquor available for purchase through cryptocurrency.

In a recent interview with Crypto.com, 'The Diamond' said:

"You know, no telling what the metaverse and everything else is gonna have with cryptocurrency. But we'll see, it's still to be found out but the argument is getting stronger and stronger and stronger with crypto. And I know a lot of people who have made a lot of money. And speaking of business and making moves, me and my bourbon guys today at the distillery, we were talking about trying to find a way to make Rare Stash Bourbon the first bourbon that you can buy with Crypto. So we're working, we're working over here."

Dustin Poirier's Rare Stash Bourbon

Rare Stash Bourbon comes at a price of $100 for a 750ml bottle. The official Rare Stash website also lists gift options, including glasses, whiskey stones and a drawstring bottle holder. The website also acknowledges Dustin Poirier as the co-founder of the brand.

Announcing his latest business venture, 'The Diamond' said in a Twitter video:

"What’s up man, I just want to say thank you to all my fans across the world, thank you for the love and support over the years. I’m excited to introduce you guys to my Rare Stash, check it out. This bottle is full of celebrations, congratulations, second chances and amazing bourbon. You are invited to join me in enjoying my first batch of Rare Stash."

Poirier's stock soared sky high with back-to-back stoppage wins over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 and UFC 264 in 2021.

Poirier was then lined up for a title shot against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. 'Do Bronx' foiled Poirier's title bid with a third-round submission.

