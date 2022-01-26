Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC unveils movie-like teaser for first US event

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC is scheduled to make its United States debut on January 28 at the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida. The Eagle FC 44 card will be headlined by former Pride and Bellator heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov and kickboxing champion Tyrone Spong.

The promotion has now unveiled a movie-like teaser in the lead-up to its first event on U.S. soil. The teaser features Kharitonov and Spong making their way to the Eagle Fight Club using every means possible.

Watch the teaser below:

Tyrone Spong currently has two MMA bouts on his resume, dating back to 2012 and 2013. Spong scored a first-round KO over Travis Bartlett on his debut and followed it up with a decision victory over Angel DeAnda.

Meanwhile, Sergei Kharitonov holds a 31-8 professional record that includes wins over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson. In his most recent outing, Kharitonov scored a first-round TKO win over former UFC veteran Fabio Maldonado for Parus FC in Dubai.

Sergei Kharitonov discusses his Eagle FC debut

Sergei Kharitonov has competed in MMA promotions all over the globe throughout his career. 'The Paratrooper' has been permitted to fight for Eagle FC even though he is still under contract with Bellator. Kharitonov recently told Cageside Press:

“Currently, I’m a Bellator fighter. I’m a current Bellator fighter, but Bellator was gracious enough to let me fight with Eagle FC. They gave me permission right away. For now, I’m doing one fight here and I’m honored to be the main event for the Eagle FC debut here in America.”

Sergei Kharitonov also revealed that he will be looking for a KO victory against Tyrone Spong. The 40-year old further said:

“My main focus is, I’m considered to be someone who’ll always stand and fight. Tyrone is for sure someone who stands and fights. That’s what he prefers. My style of fighting, I go out every time to either knock the person out, or when trying to knock somebody out, I get myself knocked out. So this is the type of fight that all the fans should watch for. We’re just going to stand and bang. At least my plan is just stand. It’s going to be a great feather in my cap to have a knockout win against Tyrone Spong, so that’s my plan.”

Watch Sergei Kharitonov's interview with Cageside Press below:

