What is laparotomy, the surgery that forced Bryan Barberena out of UFC Vegas 14?

Bryan Barberena was forced out of his UFC Vegas 14 bout against Daniel Rodriguez as he had to undergo an emergency exploratory laparotomy. A laparotomy is a surgical incision into the abdominal cavity. Also known as celiotomy, it is usually performed to examine the abdominal organs and aid diagnosis of any problems.

Barberena reportedly had 1.5 liters of blood in his abdomen due to internal bleeding from a couple of ruptured arteries. The news was announced on his Instagram page:

"Bryan had an emergency exploratory laparotomy due to internal bleeding from a couple ruptured arteries in his omentum. He had 1.5 liters of blood in his abdomen. Bryan’s surgery was successful. He is having pain, which is expected, but he is doing good. The doctor said because he is young and healthy he will have a quick recovery. Unfortunately, due to the surgery, Bryan will not be fighting on November 14th."

Bryan Barberena had a near-death experience

Bryan Barberena returned to the octagon against Jason Witt at UFC Vegas 33 in July last year. While 'Bam Bam' came up on the short side of a majority decision, the bout was awarded the 'Fight of the Night'.

Barberena later revealed that his he had a near-death experience in the lead up to his bout against Daniel Rodriguez. According to the Californian, a two-minute delay in reaching the hospital might have cost him his life. Barberena told reporters in the post-fight scrum at UFC Vegas 33:

"I ruptured two arteries in my abdomen. I guess my omentum is where the arteries were. It's a protective layer over your intestines and over your stomach and everything... It's like the policeman of your body protecting everything... It's a miracle that I'm here, honestly. They said two minutes longer and I was a goner."

Watch Bryan Barberena's interview at the UFC Vegas post-fight presser below:

Barberena bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Darian Weeks in December last year. Most recently, the 32-year old reeled in a split decision victory against UFC veteran Matt Brown in an absolute barnburner at UFC Columbus.

