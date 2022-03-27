×
"I feel like I’m watching Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin all over again!!" - UFC fighters react to Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena barn burner at UFC Columbus 

Alexander Volkanovski (L) and Francis Ngannou (R) [via Getty], Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena (center top image) [via @ufc on Instagram], Stephan Bonnar vs. Forest Griffin (center bottom image) [via ufc.com]
Modified Mar 27, 2022 08:25 AM IST
News

Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena delivered an absolute barnburner during their welterweight encounter at UFC Columbus. While Barberena walked away with the split decision victory, the bout was electrifying from start to finish. The MMA community immediately took to Twitter, lauding the fighters for their excellent performance.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compared the performance to the legendary slugfest between Stephan Bonnar and Forest Griffin. 'Funkmaster' wrote on Twitter:

"I feel like I’m watching Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin all over again!! #UFCColumbus #Sinister!"
Sterling also opined that the fighters were deserving of a $200k 'Fight of the Night' bonus.

200k bonus! FOTN! twitter.com/felderpaul/sta…

UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou praised Matt Brown for such a showing at the age of 41. 'The Predator' wrote:

"Hats off for @IamTheImmortal for delivering such a great performance at 41. #UFCColumbus #Legend"
Wow!!! incredible fight from both fighters 🔥🔥🔥#UFCColombus

Other UFC fighters also lauded Brown's efforts despite his age.

What a war !!
Brown still got it give him that 8 fight contract
Matt Brown is like 80 & still beating guys up ! #UFCColumbus

Reacting to the war, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wrote:

"The lads are working and the lads are scrapping!! #UFCColombus"
Absolute animals!! That was incredible #UFCColombus

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick felt the fighters would share a case of beer and a pack of cigarettes after the war. Nicksick wrote:

"I feel like these two are going to share a case of Budweiser and pack of Marlboro reds after this scrap. #UFCColombus"
Take a look at more reactions from UFC fighters below:

OMG @ufc these dudes went all out 👊🏽👊🏽
Scrappp!!!! #UFCColumbus
FOTY!!!#UFCColumbus
Damn I may have spoke too soon. That was a scrap. Two fight of the night bonuses? @danawhite 🙏
War #UFCColumbus
What a fucking insane fight!!! GIVE THOSE MEN A BONUS!!! Matt Brown is a legend of the sport but congrats to my welterweight doppelgänger @bryan_barberena #UFCColombus

Bryan Barberena was booed by the crowd after his win over Matt Brown

Bryan Barberena spoiled Matt Brown's homecoming fight in Ohio by reeling in a closely contested split decision. Disappointed with the loss of their hometown hero, the Ohio crowd booed Barbarena as he conducted his post-fight interview.

However, 'Bam Bam' did not bear any grudges and said in his post-fight octagon interview:

“This is absolutely everything I dreamed of fighting Matt Brown. That’s everything I wanted. I knew I had to put on a performance... You can boo me, but I love you guys."

Watch Barberena's interview with Daniel Cormier below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Barberena has now won two in a row and is 3-1 in his last four UFC outings. Meanwhile, Brown has descended to 1-3 in his previous four fights, which raises questions about his future even as he continues to put on stellar performances.

हिन्दी