Josh Thomson explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov's controversial weigh-in was justified, discusses problem with digital scales

Josh Thomson recently weighed in on Khabib Nurmagomedov's controversial UFC 254 weigh-in. While there were rumors of help from the official, Thomson explained how the 'speedy' weigh-in took place.

According to the former UFC fighter, traditional weigh-in scales have a set limit, and a fighter is deemed to be on weight the moment there is a slight balance. However, Thomson pointed out that the case was different with digital scales, which would even show decimal points, making the process more precise and possibly more problematic. The 44-year old recently said on the Weighing In podcast:

"Khabib got on the scale and it was like, 155, boom. The reason why you saw that is because, look, no different when you are wrestling in high-school and college. You set the scale at the top, you set the scale at the weight, if the scale breaks, it's good, boom...The reason that it's scary if because... if you get a digital scale, that scale now says, 155.1 or 155.2, you are still overweight, go cut the weight. That where you run into a problem, so now it becomes more concise, more accurate."

Thomson's comments came in light of the recent weigh-in fiasco involving Charles Oliveira, which led to 'Do Bronx' being stripped of his title. No longer the champion after weighing-in half a pound over the lightweight limit, Oliveira is now the number one title contender after his submission win over Gaethje.

Watch Thomson explain Nurmagomedov's controversial weigh-in below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's speedy weigh-in at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the first fighter to step on the scale for the UFC 254 weigh-ins. The former lightweight champion was forced to shed his clothes and seemed visibly distressed while stepping on the scale.

Many observed that the official quickly dismissed Nurmagomedov from the scale even though the bar was still rising upwards, indicating that he might be overweight. 'The Eagle' brought his hands up to his face in relief as he was cleared for the fight.

Nurmagomedov's demeanor and his 'speedy' weigh-in immediately gave rise to discussions about foul play. However, it must be noted that 'The Eagle' was not the only fighter to be measured at that speed.

