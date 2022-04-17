Conor McGregor might be the reason why UFC is yet to announce Kamaru Usman's next fight, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor might be the reason behind the hold-up for Kamaru Usman's next fight. While Sonnen rationally believes that Usman will fight Leon Edwards next, he cannot fathom why the UFC is delaying the announcement.

While we saw top welterweight contenders clash on consecutive UFC cards, 'Uncle Chael' noted that neither was named the number one contender fight. Although the UFC may come up with multiple explanations, Sonnen believes that McGregor is the real reason behind the delay in announcing Usman's next fight. The 45-year old recently said on his YouTube channel:

"I like the idea that Conor's gonna go 170 [lbs], I don't think he is a 155 pounder anymore.... What's Kamaru doing in August? 170 pounds is red hot right now. We got a fight that just happened between Chimaev and Burns, we got a fight that's about to happen between Belal and Vicente Luque. Neither one's been named number one contenders fight. In August, what is Kamaru doing? What's the delay in announcing it? Is it gonna be Kamaru vs. Burns? Is it gonna be this 'summer', Is it gonna be 'later' in the fall?...Why does Kamaru not have a fight?"

Kamaru Usman's manager proposed a four-man tournament for Conor McGregor to make his way to the title contention

Conor McGregor has been rehabbing his broken leg for almost a year since his loss to Dustin Poirier due to a gruesome injury at UFC 264. The Irishman recently expressed interest in moving up to welterweight to challenge Kamaru Usman for UFC gold. 'Notorious' claims to be stacked enough for the 170lbs division, which his recent pictures prove.

Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently proposed a four-person tournament that could accelerate the Irishman's path to the title. The Dominance MMA CEO suggested McGregor vs. Nate Diaz and Usman vs. Leon Edwards, with the winners meeting in the final. Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter:

"@USMAN84kg vs León Edwards and Conor vs Nate, this is 4 man tournament. If this little Irish Bi**h win he gets his title shot next."

