Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

The UFC has confirmed the date and undercard fights for their upcoming pay-per-view, UFC 250.

On its official website, the promotion confirmed that UFC 250 is set for June 6th in a yet to be decided location. The event was originally scheduled to take place on May 9 at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the event was postponed. The main-event hasn't been decided yet but a bunch of undercard fights has been announced.

Given the to-be-decided nature of the location, it looks like UFC is once again going to feature a card with no audience, which makes it safe to say that this idea is more of a trend than a one-off. Most sports organizations have currently canceled or indefinitely postponed their scheduled live events whereas the UFC just held three live events in eight days, from May 9 to16.

Amanda Nunes is set to defend her featherweight strap at UFC 250

Amongst the fights listed on UFC's official website is a featherweight title defense for Amanda Nunes as she defends goes up against rising contender and former Invicta FC featherweight champion, Felicia Spencer. The fight will be Nunes's first title defense since winning the belt back in December 2018. The clash was originally supposed to happen on May 9 but Nunes declined the offer as she wanted to have a full camp.

What is interesting is who will fight in the main event if not Nunes and Spencer. A rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title was supposed to happen on this very same date but the champion declined to compete on the card, saying, "I’m in a weird position where I’m being quarantined. Not being able to train properly; not being able to get over to New Zealand. so are we still going to be doing that card? I just don’t think that’s a good idea for me, especially coming off a broken hand. For me to try and overcome an injury and then go into a camp, and not be fully prepared in the camp, it’s not a good idea. So I don’t think the Perth card will go ahead, but if it does I don’t know the chances of me being on it.”

Other fights featured on the UFC 250 fight card are, a light-heavyweight bout between Alonzo Menifield and Devin Clark, a middleweight clash where Ian Heinisch takes on Gerald Meerschaert, a flyweight fight which will see Jussier Formiga go up against Alex Perez, and a middleweight encounter between Charles Byrd and Maki Pitolo.

Confirmed fights for UFC 250

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert

Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo