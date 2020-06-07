UFC 250 Results - Nunes vs. Spencer, Cody Garbrandt returns, Top title contender stopped in 1st round

The Lioness' dominance, No Love's flawless return, and Aljo's statement - UFC 250, was an incredible event!

Amanda Nunes also created history in the main event of UFC 250.

UFC 250.

UFC 250 emanated from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas Nevada and the card was headlined by a featherweight title clash between champion Amanda Nunes and contender Felicia Spencer.

Amanda Nunes created history in the main event of UFC 250 by becoming the first fighter to defend the titles in two different weight classes. There have been double champions but none like The Lioness.

The main card featured three Bantamweight fights, and the biggest of the lot was the co-main event of the evening in which Cody Garbrandt made his Octagon return to take on Raphael Assuncao.

Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sanhagen also locked horns in a pivotal 135-pound showdown. Sean 'Sugar' O'Malley vs. Eddie Wineland was the third bantamweight fight on the main card of UFC 250. Four of the Bantamweight division's top nine competed on the main show.

UFC workhorse Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin also squared up against each other in a Welterweight contest at UFC 250.

Here are the results and highlights of UFC 250:

UFC 250 Results - Prelims

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (punches) (1:14, Round One)

Cody Staman def. Brian Kelleher via (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via TKO (punches) (1:10, Round Two)

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formigaby via TKO (leg kicks) (4:06, Round One)

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via submission (rear naked choke) (1:20, Round One)

UFC 250 Results - Main Card

#5. Sean O'Malley vs. Eddie Wineland (Bantamweight)

Wineland vs. O'Malley.

The 25-year-old Sean O'Malley put his undefeated record on the line against the 35-year-old veteran Eddie Wineland. Did the main card opener end up being a 'Suga show' or did Wineland put a stop to the O'Malley hype train? A fun fact: Sean O'Malley was just eight years old when Wineland made his professional MMA debut.

Round 1: O'Malley's elusiveness and swift movement was evident from the onset of the fight. He shifted stances, and they both circled the Octagon.

Wineland was the aggressor as O'Malley pushed back; however, it's a known fact that Sugar is in his element while fighting on his back foot.

Wineland found the target with a counter shot. O'Malley connected with two solid body kicks. He feinted a right uppercut and Eddie made the mistake of subtly reacting with a half-hearted attempt to block. And then it happened!

Sugar dropped Wineland with a picture-perfect right that landed flush on the jaw. Eddie was flat on the mat, and O'Malley walked away à la Mark Hunt.

OUT COLD 😱😱



THE SUGA SHOW ENDS IT IN R1!! #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/hn37yQ90Zc — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 7, 2020

Result: Sean O'Malley def. Eddie Wineland (1:54, Round One)

Sugar has the 'It' factor as that may have been the greatest walk off knockouts in UFC history. The hype is real with this guy!

LONGEST ACTIVE UFC WIN STREAKS - Bantamweight

6 - Petr Yan

5 - Marlon Vera*

4 - @SugaSeanMMA #UFC250

4 - Aljamain Sterling

4 - Cory Sandhagen

*last fight was at FTW pic.twitter.com/2OxoigTItp — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 7, 2020

