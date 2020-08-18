The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC 252 card have been announced and there are quite a few fighters who won't be seen inside the Octagon anytime soon following the violent and thoroughly entertaining card. (h/t BJPenn.com)

Headliners Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, who threw down in a massive trilogy fight to determine the greatest heavyweight of all time, have both been sidelined until September 30 due to potential eye damage sustained during the fight. Daniel Cormier apparently tore the cornea of his left eye and maybe out for a much longer time unless he’s been cleared by an ophthalmologist.

Rising bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley, whose undefeated streak was snapped by Marlon Vera in the UFC 252 co-main event, has also been asked to sit out until September 30 at least.

Given below is the full list of UFC 252 medical suspensions(via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC 252 Main Card:

Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier

– Miocic must have retinal specialist clearance on left eye; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

– Cormier must have left eye cleared by an ophthalmologist or no contest until 02/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Marlon Vera defeated Sean O’Malley

O’Malley must have orthopedic Dr clearance on right ankle or no contest until 02/12/21; minimum suspension no contest until 09/30/20, no contact until 09/15/20

Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Junior dos Santos

Dos Santos must have laceration under left eye cleared by a Dr or no contest until 10/15/20, no contact until 09/30/20

Daniel Pineda defeated Herbert Burns

Pineda suspended until 09/30/20 No contact until 09/15/20 – left eyebrow laceration

Burns suspended until 09/30/20 No contact until 09/15/20 – right eyebrow laceration

Merab Dvalishvili defeated John Dodson

UFC 252 Undercard: