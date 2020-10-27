UFC 254 medical suspensions see Jared Cannonier, Walt Harris among those sidelined

Jared Cannonier, Liana Jojua, and Nathaniel Wood all received 180-day medical suspensions following their bouts at UFC 254.

Jared Cannonier faced Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 254, which took place at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The Middleweight fight ended with Whittaker winning at the end of Round 3 via unanimous decision.

Official: Robert Whittaker def. Jared Cannonier via UD (29-28).



Interesting dilemma now for Izzy and Co. Rematch? Till-Hermansson winner? Jan? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 24, 2020

Nathaniel Wood, on the other hand, was bested by Casey Kenney in their 140-pound Catchweight bout via decision.

Both the men sustained minor injuries during their fights, for which they received six-months layoff after the routine post-fight inspection, with 30 days mandatory and 21 days with no contact. Cannonier suffered a left wrist injury, which will need to be cleared by a doctor for his return. Wood will need his right hand to be given a thumbs up by a doctor as well, and a negative X-ray of the arm.

Casey Kenney also received a 30-day suspension after the bout.

Liana Jojua had worse luck, with her Flyweight bout against Miranda Maverick stopped at the end of Round 1 due to a huge gash on her nose. Jojua lost the fight via TKO and was handed a six-month suspension, with 60 days mandatory and 45 days with no contact. She will be required to be cleared by an ENT doctor before she can make her return to the Octagon.

Other fighters to receive medical suspensions post UFC 254

Other UFC 254 fighters to receive long layoffs were Jacob Malkoun, Stefan Struve, and Ion Cutelaba.

Jacob Malkoun was handed a 60-day layoff, with 45 days of zero contact, while Stefan Struve and Ion Cutelaba got 45 days each with 30 days of zero contact.

Walt Harris received a 30-day medical suspension as well for his TKO loss to Alexander Volkov towards the beginning of Round 2. Sam Alvey was handed a similar month-long suspension.

All other fighters on the UFC 254 card received the mandatory 7-day suspension for rest, including the main-event stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. Khabib submitted Gaethje with a triangle choke at the 1:34 mark of Round 2.

It was not until after the fight that Khabib's team revealed a broken toe injury that The Eagle had suffered a couple of weeks before the fight. The undefeated Lightweight Champion, who has now left the world shocked and awed with his retirement announcement, trained and fought through the left foot injury and came out victorious nonetheless.